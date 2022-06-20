Most of what I know I learned from my wife, my children, my mother and father and brothers, my friends, co-workers, co-conspirators, teachers, doctors, nurses and even the police. Oh yeah, the police have influenced my “decision-making” over the years, too.
Much of what I know I learned from reading — especially in recent years — and especially in this day and age where we have an accessible global library system known as the internet.
The rest of what I know I learned from making mistakes, which means, without argument, I must be a genius because I’ve made so gosh-darn many mistakes over the course of my life. And yet there is so much I’ve forgotten, that I …
… I …
… where was I?
Oh yeah, as for the things I’d like to know:
• What really is that white gooey stuff inside Twinkies that glows in the dark and has a nuclear half-life of 24,000 years;
• How is that someone (like me) enjoys chocolate cake so much, but reacts with an immediate gagging reflex when offered chocolate ice cream;
• Do cows eat milkweed as a power supplement the same way athletes gobble up performance-enhancing drugs;
• Should I have been concerned when my doctor asked his nurse for “industrial strength” rubber gloves when he was about to give me an examination;
• Why do we seem to be running away from our history, and even renaming it, instead of leaving it as it was so future generations can also learn not to repeat it;
• Why do so many side effects of medicine seem so futile and fatal? Come on, doesn’t it make sense all effects will have side effects;
How can I get a job with a pharmaceutical company to determine what a new product should be named? I’ve been terrible at spelling all my career, so I have lots of experience. Ywizxxonere for cramps, hair loss and unpleasant odors? See how easy that was;
Why does it take so many laws to explain what 10 simple commandments spelled out so clearly, so long ago.
Why?
We ask that one-word question far too often, don’t we?
Why would someone do that? Many people cite a breakdown in the family unit, in fathers gone AWOL, in an ever-growing drug culture, in little to no restraints being placed on gun ownership, in a corrupt political system, and on and on.
They blame religion, their neighbors, an ever-changing educational system and even the police.
How about this? There are — and always have been — evil people out there. To classify them and call them as being mentally deficient doesn’t give true value to the truth — they are evil. By choice and by actions, they are evil. They know what they are doing, and they plot and slither accordingly.
Here’s what I’d really like to know: how do I recognize evil when it comes calling with gifts and smiles?
More importantly, how do I prevent it from moving on to its next victim?