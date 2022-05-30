Peanuts’ character Charlie Brown was once asked: “Do all fairy tales begin with, ‘Once Upon a time?’” After thoughtful consideration, Charlie responded, “No, many of them begin, ‘If I am elected, I promise … .’”
And so it is with Congress, where far too many of those cartoon characters we’ve given jobs to swear to uphold the laws of the land with their right hands raised in a pledging manner, while they mockingly hide their left hands behind their backs with fingers crossed.
Though there are good and well-meaning Congressmen and Congresswomen, far too others of ‘em are, well, rascals. And some are even liars and cheats who care most about their own self-interests.
Oh yeah, Congress has many problems. The first is that it has an aisle. Get rid of it. Instead of allowing ‘em to sit in their petty party-partisan cliques, make ‘em sit with the opposition seated on each side, with no aisle serving as a DMZ, of any kind.
The second problem with Congress is that far too many of ‘em are old white guys. Yeah, I said it. Of course a statement that targets age and color doesn’t mesh with today’s continued and needed movement for absolute equality, but the truth is the truth, and the truth is we still are — after all these years — a nation governed by old white guys with old white notions and old white prejudices. In short, some of ‘em — too many of ‘em — are racists and sexists.
Funny me saying that, isn’t it, what with me being an old white guy. But I know racism and sexism when I see it.
The third problem with Congress is — and, unlike Charlie Brown, getting back to a comic strip scenario that is void of humor and humanity — it doesn’t have a time-out room. Create one. And whenever one of those elected officials gets out of line, or is disrespectful, well then, do not pass go, do not collect $200, go straight to time out until you learn to play fair.
Problem is, of course, more of those rascals would spend their day in time-out, versus carrying out their sworn duties that are so poorly carried out it leaves the rest of us shaking our heads in disgust. Bottom line is if they want to act like children, treat ‘em like children.
The fourth problem with Congress is how it’s joined at the hip with Corporate America, where legislation is bought and sold like beer and brats. Lobbyists openly slither the Halls of Congress to such an extent that it makes you wonder what promissory notes are being secretly passed back and forth between handshakes and cocktails.
And the fifth and most pressing problem with Congress is us, the American voter. We elect ‘em and re-elect ‘em. We praise ‘em and we cuss ‘em out. We shout joys of partisan favor, and we cry for term limits. All the time it’s us, the American voter, who create and recreate — over and over — our own Frankenstein monster called Congress — depending on what side of the aisle we sit, of course.
After all, we have to maintain our card-carrying credibility with our party of poison.
When will they — those we elect — realize the party’s over.