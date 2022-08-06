At first I thought it might be some sort of Asian cuisine, likely to be teasing and tasty, too.
Giving the notion a second thought, it crossed my mind it could be some sort of secret martial arts move, you know, one that might twist me like a pretzel.
And then I thought it might be her nickname. Yeah, that had to be it, it’s her nickname.
As my physical therapist continued to push down on my recovering-from-surgery left knee, I couldn’t help but take notice of the tattoo that was etched across her left forearm.
Whatever those two words meant – three letters each – as Mallory continued to give my knee a good workout I asked, “do you mind if I ask what KIT POY means?”
Mallory chuckled.
“Of course not,” she said. “It means Keep In Touch, Proud Of You.”
I have to admit, of all the possibilities those two words could have meant, Keep In Touch, Proud Of You, never would never have crossed my mind.
“KIT POY?”
“Yes,” she said. “It’s a personal message my mother and I share with each other.”
As Mallory continued to put me through the twists and turns of something she called “physical therapy,” those two words remained tattooed in my brain – KIT POY! Keep In Touch, Proud Of You!
How beautiful. How appropriate of a message to share not only with your mother, but with all the tattoo-reading world, for that matter.
Later, after I returned home, I told my wife about KIT POY, and she smiled.
“That’s nice,” she said, “I like that.”
“Wouldn’t that make a nice message to have engraved on a necklace for (our granddaughter) Ceci,” I asked.
“Yes, it would,” she said.
Not being the most shy or soft-spoken person, I’ll often ask a person what a symbol, acronym or other “secret message” means that he or she has tattooed somewhere on their body that’s out front and easy to see. (I care nothing about the hidden ones where out of sight, out of mind has never been more true).
And to this point, everyone has answered – including Mallory – except one lady who had a tattoo of a symbol on her neck. When I asked her what it meant, she suggested I might mind my own business. The way I figured it, if she was willing to tell me that, I was quite sure whatever her tattoo meant really was telling me where to go.
Anyway, over the years, I’ve forgotten nearly all the explanations people have given me in regards to their walking-billboard tattoos. But I doubt I’ll ever forget Mallory’s very personal, very poignant story about KIT POY.
Heck, just saying it sounds cool.
With just a bit of luck and a whole lot of work, my last day to get physical therapy from Mallory for my recently replaced left knee just might be today – Monday. I’ll be happy if she graduates me to “doing good,” so I can get on with my walking without falling over.
I’d like to mention that another physical therapist, Kevin, also worked with me, but as far as I know he does not have a tattoo, at least not one that he shares with the world. I’d like to thank both Mallory and Kevin for retraining me how to walk, maintain my balance, and more, things I haven’t been able to do with comfort and safety for years.
And Mallory, thank you for sharing KIT POY with the world. It’s a warm and wonderful message I plan to share with my kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, family and friends, for as long as I can.
KIT POY, what a novel way to say, ILY – I Love You.