This morning I was going to write about the beauty of spring — again.
A winged chorus of blue jays and cardinals and sparrows and other beaked visitors to our feeders have been singing for two hours now.
And at the base of our back fence a tan rabbit is sniffing where my wife’s garden soon will be planted. It’s like he knows what meals will soon be sprouting for his taking.
And I wanted to write about how our lawn is in desperate need of being mowed.
And I wanted to write about how beautiful the three hanging baskets of flowers are that are hanging in our front yard.
And I wanted to write about how new beginnings — how spring always brings new beginnings, and new opportunities.
But I’ve also read this morning there has been another mass shooting, this one in Texas where at least eight people have been killed.
And so I no longer feel I can write how wonderful the world is this morning, or any other morning, for that matter.
Truth is, we’re living in murderous times of our own doing. And though the birds keep singing, people keep killing.
And killing.
And killing.
And both sides — Democrats and Republicans – take aim at each other and blame each other and they argue like the puppet politicians they are.
The truth is, we’re all to blame. How? I don’t know, but until one of us, or two or three of us, or a million of us, come up with answers on how to stop all this insanity, I believe we’re all to blame.
And until I do my part to come up with an answer about this murderous nonsense, I find writing about birds singing and the good things in life to be a lie, at least this morning it does. It breaks my soul.
And I’m sorry for that, because this latest mass shooting will be forgotten by the majority of us soon enough, until …
… the next one.
Which, who knows, just might take place before the birds sing again.
And I’m sorry for that, too.
So today’s column is done. Short, to be sure, I have no patience for passive thought this morning. But before I type my last word may I ask you this: how do we stop all these killings? Please, how do we stop them?