Four years ago — or was it six, or eight — I wrote how much TV infomercials bother me.

Well, they’re back to bothering me again, so much so I can’t reach for the mute button fast enough. And since they won’t be going anywhere soon except to another channel and time slot, I figure it’s time to repeat what I’ve been saying all along about these gosh-awful, mindless waste of energy and entertainment, if you can honestly call them the latter without letting loose a good chuckle.

Simply stated, there are no words in the English language that capture our attention — hook, line and sinker — as much as, “As seen on TV.”

Though you’d think such brain-bruising baiting would not batter our common sense, it does, especially when we’re enticed into buying a TV wonder product for a mere $49.95, and especially since “comparable products” sell for $17,480.32 in most stores. And, if we act quickly, we can get a second one for free.

“Just pay shipping and handling,” they tease us.

These master anglers of infomercials go so far as to test our patience by placing a superimposed, ticking clock in the top left corner of our TV screen to show us time is running out on this “once-in-a-lifetime” offer — just 10 minutes left, 9:59, 9:58, 9:57, 9:56, etc., etc., etc., blah, blah, blah, take the bait, take the bait, take the bait.

First of all, why don’t they mark down their product by 50 percent to begin with and sell us just one?

Second of all, “just pay shipping and handling?” Yeah, like some chowder head isn’t gonna’ make a fishy fortune off that capitalistic claim.

But, it’s too late. The hook is set. The line is taut. And the sinker is sloshing around in our salivating jaw. We’re reeled in to find we’ve bought a battery-operated back scratcher that doubles as a garage door opener. It also has a beer bottle opener on its side, a secret compartment to store a spare car key, a flashlight, letter opener and it comes with a “Letter of Authenticity” that tells everyone it’s “authentic.”

Authentic? We wouldn’t want anyone to think it’s a fake, would we?

Let’s cut bait and ponder the situation. How many times has a friend held something in front of you and asked, “know what this is?”

Of course, you have no idea.

“You saw it on TV,” your friend says. “It’s just six easy payments of $19.95. How cool is that?”

You pause. You turn your head from side-to-side to get a better look. You shut one eye and then the other, hoping that by refocusing you’ll be able to tell what it is. And even though you truly don’t know, nor do you care, you just gotta’ ask: “H-m-m-m, what IS it?”

“What is it? What is it?” your friend cries out in agonizing astonishment. “Why, it’s ah, ah, ‘As seen on TV.’ And they sent me a second one, for free, all I had to do was pay shipping and handling. Would you like to have one?”

You say sure, you’ll take one off his hands.

“I was hoping you would,” your friend mutters. “Now do me a favor, when you figure out what it is AND what it does, let me know so that I can use mine.”

Friends, when it comes to this type of advertising, we’re dumber than fish. Such TV commercials mock our mental moxie. It’s a good thing they end after just a few minutes so we can get back to watching some meaningful, life-affirming, programming: Reality TV.

In the mean time, maybe it’s time for me to break out my Popeil Pocket Fisherman and go sucker fishing.