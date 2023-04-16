There are times — many times — when my mind is a complete blank, as empty as the last bottle of rum on a ship full of pirates.
Other times, my mind is all a flutter with one idea after another. This day is the latter, my mind is pouring over with many mini thoughts. So, I thought I’d share a few with you.
First and foremost, I have become an inventor. Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce the Dave Barber Do-Do Double Dipper Gripper, which for advertising simplicity I’ll call, quite simply, the DB-4D-G. With plungers at both end of a 15-inch wooden handle, this innovative device will do two jobs — unplug your toilet, and unplug you, at the same time.
Operating the DB-4D-G is quite simple: Step One, put one of the plungers securely into the toilet and then carefully sit on the other plunger at the other end; Step Two, with heavy-metal music providing the appropriate mood music, go to town, have it, let ‘er rip, whatever moves you to, well, move the you-know-what.
After test driving the DB-4D-G myself I recommend putting a tarp down around the toilet and perhaps even stretch it out into the adjoining room, which in my case, was our dining room.
Disclaimer: Don’t try this at home, in the office or anyplace else for that matter. In fact, if you make your own DB-4D-G, take it outside and use it as a bird feeder, that’s what I’ll be doing.
Other many mini thoughts I’m having this morning include:
As I sit here typing this column with one hand — my right hand — I’m using my left hand to rub beneath Kaboodle’s chin, and to rub her belly, as she lays stretched out atop my desk (her desk, really). I don’t pretend to be king of my own castle, our cats rule the kingdom. Sound familiar?
Last Thursday Jeanne and I enjoyed a turkey supper at House of Flavors in Ludington in support of the Ludington Youth Advisory Council — great program, great young people. Anyone who wonders and worries about the direction our youth is going needs only to look at the teenagers involved with this life-affirming program. Wow!
How nice it is when the young voice at the drive-thru recognizes my voice. When I start to place my order, she’ll giggle and finish it — we both laugh. If there is no one in line behind me I’ll sit there for just a few minutes and she’ll tell me how she’s doing running track, how her classes are going, and so on.. It’s not quite 6 o’clock in the morning and there she is, at work. Oh yeah, our young people are doing just fine, alright, they’re quite an inspiration.
On Saturday my wife and I traveled to Muskegon to have lunch with our daughter, Rachel. On the way down we thought we saw two eagles and Jeanne got lots of photos. Turns out they probably were osprey hawks — just as big, just as beautiful.
A couple weeks ago we reduced the number of channels we get to just over a dozen – talk about a life-style change. So far we’re enjoying it very, very much. Best of all, no more Fox News, CNN or MSNBC — no more insanity.
Stood outside this morning and listened to the birds carry out their orchestration of “Good Morning, Good Morning,” from “Singing in the Rain,” though it wasn’t raining. It had rained earlier, but it was not, then and there. Such moments are so majestic. And then, the sun came calling.
Looking forward to getting Orangy — our riding lawnmower — out of winter storage later this afternoon and giving our backyard its first clipping of the spring. I might also get a fire going in the chiminea — love the smell of a campfire. And it’s not even May yet.
On a more serious note, I shall not take something so simple as walking for granted, not anymore. After many years of being hobbled by a bad left knee I finally underwent a full knee replacement last June. After months of rehabilitation and more, I’m walking without pain, needing to stop and sit, or worst of all, tripping and falling — which I did all-too-often. So, if I may be serious for just a sentence or two I would like to tell anyone who is thinking of getting such a medical procedure: don’t wait. I went into the hospital in the morning, was home that afternoon, and was walking — albeit it slowly, at first, and for weeks after — from the get-go. But I was walking. Good golly, last week I went for walks with our kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. And that made for a most wonderful weekend.