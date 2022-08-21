One word caused Ole’ Max to raise an eyebrow, and if his audience didn’t seem to be listening, he raised his voice, too.
Truth be told, I think he raised his voice just to draw a smile from those who seemed to be paying him no never-mind. After all, they knew Ole’ Max. Everyone knew — and loved — Ole’ Max.
A child of the Great Depression, a veteran who served his country with gusto and pride, a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, a hardrock miner, when Ole’ Max finally retired from Ferris State College (before it became a university), Ole’ Max took up writing and he became a heck of a newspaperman.
On paper and in the paper, I was Max’s editor. In real life and without debate, he was my mentor. And I loved him.
Not much larger than a hobit in stature — he, himself, would joke he couldn’t see over the tops of his shoes to tie them, so he didn’t — Ole’ Max cherished his role of being the community’s newspaper columnist in Reed City.
Ole’ Max wrote about life. His life. The lives of those who lived around him and who read his columns, religiously. And he wrote about those who worked in our local restaurants whenever he ordered a hamburger.
Hamburger. My word, not his.
“There’s no such thing as a hamburgER,” Max would argue. “You don’t order a hot dogGER, or a glass of waterER, or a donutER. So why would you order a hamburgER?” Sometimes he’s even edit the menu and the letters ER wherever it read, “Hamburger.”
I, of course, giving no thought whatsoever to thought or reason or the fact that Max might be right, would argue with him. And, just out of spite and though I didn’t want one, I’d order a “hamburgER.”
“Do you want catsupER on that,” he’d ask, grinning from ear to ear. “How about mustardER and a pickleER?”
“Your argument makes no sense,” I’d tell him. “How about if I take the ER out of calling you Mister Cooper, and just call you Mist Cooper?”
And just that quick, Ole’ Max smiled his “gottcha’ smile,” and I knew he had me right where he wanted me.
“Mister Barber, how about I take the ER out of your title, AND last name, and just call you Mist Barb,” he countered.
Now I don’t know if he was able to come up with that retort right then and there, or if it was something he thought up days and weeks earlier but was just waiting for the right moment to play his card.
Ole’ Max ordered a hamburg, I, on the other hand, ordered a hamburgER. Ole’ Max ordered a cup of coffee and I ordered a diet cola. We took our time, enjoyed our time together, and then walked back to our office, which was just one block away.
On our way back Ole’ Max said, “you know, Dave, the nice thing about getting old is that you can walk down the street with your pants unzipped and shoelaces untied and nobody will pay any attention to you – they’ll just say, ‘oh well, that’s Ole’ Max.’”
Ole’ Max often made fun of his age, and how it was “slowing” him down in his saunter and thought process. I never saw him “slowing down.” His wit and wisdom were always meaningful.
He wrote on, sharing his wit and wisdom with all those who read his weekly column, until …
I miss Ole’ Max. And Saturday, when my wife ordered a hamburgER as we sat in a restaurant where we were lunching with new friends Chris and Rob, I couldn’t help but remember my mentor and friend.
Fortunately, I was wise enough not to bring up Ole’ Max’s ER argument with my wife, thus keeping me out of the ER, where my health and well-being might otherwise have been compromised.
David L. Barber is a retired journalist living in Manistee. He will provide occasional feature stories and columns for various Shoreline Media publications, including the Ludington Daily News, Oceana Herald-Journal, LakeStyle Magazine and PTW Magazine. He can be reached at dlbarber1006@gmail.com