For whatever reason, ink pens are becoming an endangered species in our house. Especially red ones.
Now I can hide these pens beneath papers on my desk, or beneath a cloth on my TV stand, or behind my computer monitor — here, there or anywhere, for that matter — but sometime during the night my wife and I are going to hear Kaboodle come trotting toward us, meowing like the crazy cat that she is, carrying an ink pen in her mouth.
Jeanne says it’s her way of showing us, and telling us, how much she loves us — she wants to bring us a gift.
I say she’s telling me and me alone “hide it where you want, old man, I AM going to find it and bring it to you and set it at your feet.”
Better yet, she’ll drop it on the floor under my feet so I might slip on it. Whenever I do that I swear I can hear her chuckling her little cat laugh from wherever it is she’s hiding nearby.
At the very least, this daily ritual has become a game between me and Kaboodle and it’s a game that, so far, she is winning.
At the very least it’s become a war between the two of us that she may think she is winning, but so far it’s been fought to a draw — at least that is the way I see it — because I haven’t slipped and fallen on one of her little landmines, yet.
Well, I have stumbled. I have caught myself on the dresser or the edge of the bed or whatever other piece of furniture might be nearby. But in regards to falling completely to the floor to where I could be counted out like a boxer who just got KO’d, no, that hasn’t happened.
Yet.
Yesterday I decided to test Kaboodle to see if she really understands just what it is she is doing when she searches for my ink pens. As she laid on the floor on her back, rolling back and forth hoping to get her tummy rubbed, I tossed a milk ring to her, a toy mouse with catnip in it, and an ink pen.
But, she just laid there. And laid there. And rolled back and forth waiting for her tummy rub, all the time sending me the message that she knew what I was doing and she wouldn’t stoop to my level.
After a short time I surrendered and went downstairs to do one thing, or another. After a short while I sauntered back upstairs and there, in the middle of the floor, I saw the milk ring and the toy mouse, but the ink pen was gone. So was Kaboodle. She was nowhere to be found.
I know there are plenty of more serious things going on in our world that I could write about, but it seems to me many of them — far too many of them — are sad and bad and like I wrote months ago, I just don’t feel comfortable about writing about such things anymore. There are plenty of very good and well respected writers out there who can and will keep us updated on such happenings.
So, I write about an ink pen stealing cat. It’s a true story and one that I hope will bring a smile to your face as you sit and think about your own pet. They rule us, don’t they?
Here’s where my little story is going to take a most embarrassing twist. I see it coming and there’s still not much I can do about it because for all the ink pens Kaboodle snatches from me and carries off, she has one more little quirk that she does that just ticks me off — she likes to lie down on newspapers, no matter where I have placed them.
If I have a newspaper laying on my desk, she’ll lie down on it — she’ll paw at it and she’ll try to separate its pages, too — all the time while grinning at me. She thinks she’s so funny.
This morning, as I sit here writing this, I decided to do an experiment — I spread out a newspaper on my desk and I put a half-dozen ink pens under it.
Sure enough, after a few minutes, Kaboodle jumped down from the back of the couch where she had been sleeping, stumbled into my den, and jumped up on my desk. Sniffing the newspaper, she looked up at me and …
… gave me that “really dude” look. And just that quick — cat-quick, to be sure — she began to push things off my desk. She wrinkled the newspaper. And, as I sat there watching to see just how far she’d take this thing, she picked up an ink pen and jumped down.
But it was not a red pen, but a blue one.
At this point of my life, I’ll take it as a win.
At least I took it as a win until I drove to McDonald’s and bought my breakfast sandwich. And then, when I got back home, I sat at my desk like I always do and I began to break off small pieces of sausage so that Kaboodle could have her breakfast, too.
So much for winning, huh?