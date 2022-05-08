Forget tomorrow, Annie, the sun came out this morning, and it was glorious.
The sky was pale blue. Not a cloud could be seen anywhere. And best of all, there were no mocking whispers of winter to be felt, seen, or shoveled.
Birds of every feather were singing as they swooped lazily from wire to wire, and tree to tree. Squirrels were dancing to and fro digging for the chestnut treasures they’d buried last fall. The neighbor’s dog was joyfully barking at the birds, the squirrels and who knows what else.
Best of all, my wife had a smile — a sunny, “let there be peace in the valley” smile — on her face that stretched from ear to ear and back again.
My wife appreciates the sun. She understands it. And even though it’s 93 miles from our backyard — give or take a mile or two — she reaches out and embraces it every day that she can, just like she did this morning. And again this evening, as she walked across Fifth Avenue Beach in Manistee. The sun is the magnet of the universe. It seems to draw everyone, and everything, to it — especially my wife, Jeanne.
If the sun is out, so is my wife, whether planting flowers, pulling weeds, walking the shoreline in search of colorful stones and beach glass, or just enjoying the water rolling over her feet. The sun pulls to her, well, like a magnet.
As for me, I like the sun, too — most of the time. Okay, perhaps just some of the time. But just as often and in all truth, I’ll take the clouds — charcoal, exploding, angry.
I’m mesmerized, entranced, when such skies roll across us like a troop of young scouts answering the call for breakfast. Because somewhere behind those clouds I know — we all know — the sun is unleashing its magnetic personality.
Such cloudy days, to me, are glorious in their own right.
But this morning, the sun came out. It didn’t wait for tomorrow, as that young red-haired singer, Annie, told us about. So, my wife put on her sunglasses and slipped off her shoes so she could feel the beach sand squish between her toes as she walked toward the setting sun beyond the lighthouse.
Walked? Sauntered with no purpose, whatsoever, other than to take in the moment for what it was sharing. No hurry. No pace. No problem.
Sitting at the edge of the beach and watching her, that is when it hit me. It wasn’t her being drawn to the sun, but rather the sun and all the universe that surrounded it, being drawn to her.
And so it is with such people who share such sunny dispositions — such sunny outlooks on life — it is them who bring light and warmth and wonder into our world. It is them who help the rest of us see all that is good in the world, especially through the cloudiest and darkest of times.
My guess — my hope — is that all of you are warmed by such people who bring sunshine and hope into your souls.
And when you think about it, you come to realize that the universe isn’t made up of just one big ole’ sun 93 million miles away around which the rest of us spin, but rather an infinite number of much smaller suns — family and friends and people we will never know or meet — who bring peace and love to our every needs and wants. Now that’s sunshine.
Clouds or clear skies — day or night — I have sunshine in my life. And I am so grateful for it.