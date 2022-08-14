Forget the highways, byways, parkways, freeways, expressways, thruways and all other roadways — speedways included — real white knuckle, stomach churning traffic makes its way across the daredevil, take-your-life-into-your-own-hands aisles of our grocery stores, every day.
And every night.
And especially every summer when the “get out of my way, I’ve a limited amount of time to get my steaks and beer” vacationers make their way to town.
Getting rear-ended on a street, or in a parking lot, might mean you’ll lose your tail lights and Toys R Us plastic bumper that many of today’s cars have, but getting rear-ended by a shopping cart in a grocery store is something altogether different.
In hindsight, I probably should have ignored the little ole’ lady who carried out such the dastardly drive-by, hit and run crash into the trunk section of my fragile, Model T frame, but, I couldn’t just ignore her egregious, illegal, 1-800-CALL-SAM actions. And I didn’t.
As she proceeded to pass me by seemingly unaware, and certainly uncaring, that she had crashed into me causing me to stumble and nearly fall, I did my best not to get caught up with retalitorial road rage. Rather, I prepared to ask her if we might swap insurance information.
Still, she just continued to pass me by while at the same time, all the other shoppers continued to pass us by, too. And as I stood there trying to regain my balance, I realized all this gave a whole new meaning to the phrase, “clean up on aisle seven!”
So, as we parted ways, I continued to dodge a maze of other shoppers who also were scurrying here and there, reaching for this and that, leaving their shopping carts unattended like landmines in a battlefield, and more.
A thousand honey bees don’t make as much commotion.
And then …
More from this section
… and then …
… in aisle eight, I saw her coming right at me, pushing her cart without a care in the world.
I’ll never forget her blue hair and beady little eyes. How could I? My ankles and calves still tingled from when she had crashed into me just a few minutes earlier.
Now this sweet little ole’ lady could not have been five feet tall, if she was an inch. And as she tried to reach for a loaf of bread that was on a shelf high over her head — and as others passed her by obviously fearful she might be a shopping cart terrorist — I stood and watched.
And I smiled. And then I chuckled — out loud and with purpose — at her inability to grab the loaf of bread that was just out of her reach.
And then I walked up to her — exaggerating my limp just a bit hoping she’d get the hint — and I reached up and took hold of the loaf of bread and handed it to her, even though I think I could have gotten the best of her had we gotten into an aisle eight brawl, then and there.
But, maybe not. Who knows?
As I turned and walked back in the same direction she was pushing her small cart, I was awkwardly and embarrassingly struck by the fact I could not keep her with her. That sweet little ole’ lady who was a liability to others with her shopping cart was gone like yesterday’s paycheck. I could not keep up with her.
And as she pushed her way to the cashier’s counter, I couldn’t help but laugh at the oncoming traffic — all the other shoppers — she forced to get out of her way.
In hindsight, I wish I had followed her out into the parking lot to see if she was driving a Harley 650, with saddle bags to hold her groceries.