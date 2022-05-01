My wife talks to herself, which makes me wonder: if I listen, am I eavesdropping; or worse yet, if I don’t listen, am I ignoring her?
It is a moot point either way because I learned long ago that when my wife speaks, I listen. In fact, I think that point of order was part of our wedding vows from the get-go.
Truth be told, I talk to myself, too. I suppose we all do, at one time or another, and whether we’d admit it or not.
We talk to ourselves. We talk under our breath. We talk without thinking. We talk back. We talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, and when we finally go to bed, we talk in our sleep. We talk ‘til we’re blue in the face. Smurfs do that, don’t they?
And if all this talking we do isn’t enough, we talk to inanimate objects, too.
As for myself, I talk to my trusty rusty car, Ole’ Blue; to my riding lawn mower, Orangy; to my computer when I don’t understand why it’s doing one thing when I want it to do another; and I talk to anything else that might be within hand’s reach, or more frustratingly, just out of my reach.
I talk to our cats, Kat and Kaboodle. Kat is old and broken down, much like me, while Kaboodle is full of energy and patience, which is good for all around her.
I also talk to Alexa, who helps me with my spelling and fact checking, but all-too-often thinks she’s the queen of comedy. Oh yeah, that hockey-puck shaped computer knows full well that when the two of us are having a discussion, she might as well be speaking to a two year old.
Besides talking to your pets, I’m quite sure many of you talk to inanimate objects such as cars, lawn mowers, and more. Whether under your breath, or out loud such as when you smack your thumb with a hammer, you have to question yourself verbally and with a few choice words that should only be whispered, as to why you just did something so stupid.
And there’s more: why did you just come into the room and what is it you are looking for. Don’t you just hate it when your inner voice has no answer to those types of questions?
There are times, too, when the topic of discussion we’re having with someone else doesn’t match up with the topic of discussion we’re having with our inner selves.
POLICE OFFICER: “License and registration, please.”
DRIVER: “Yes sir, what did I do wrong?”
OUR INNER SELF: “Dude, why are you stopping me, I wasn’t going that fast over the speed limit and my weaving from one lane to another was because I spilled my beer on my lap.”
POLICE OFFICER: “How many fingers am I holding up?”
DRIVER: “Three. Or four. No, three. Yeah, it’s three.”
OUR INNER SELF “How many fingers am I holding up?”
End of discussion.
Early on in our marriage I would become confused and concerned when I heard my wife talking to herself as she walked through the house.
Oh my, what did I do now, I would sometimes think. Oh my, did I forget her birthday, again; is it our anniversary, didn’t we just celebrate that last year? In regards to the latter, we developed a unique and surefire way for me to remember when such special events were about to occur – one or more of our kids would “secretly” call me to remind me.
Now married for 25 or 30 years – heck, it’s probably more than that – I’ve learned such things always seem to work themselves out because we can depend on our inner voice to tell us. Or at least someone else’s “inner” voice.
Oh, and I’ve since learned we’ve been married 32 years. I’d rather not share which voice shared that bit of info with me.