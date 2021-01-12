There sits on the corner of my desk a two-foot tall tower of 21 styrofoam drinking cups — used, cleaned and kept as a daily reminder of better days.
Individually and collectively, these cups and their pen-and-ink inscriptions rekindle warm-morning memories of breakfast shared at the now-closed House of Flavors restaurant in Manistee.
“Dave, have a great day,” reads one of those inscriptions, which is also adorned with a smiley face. Several other cups are inscribed the same way, in different color inks, in different style of hand-writing. One includes a drawing of a wonderful little snowman.
“Happy Monday!” reads another.
“Dave, Happy Halloween,” which also has a smiley face drawn on it.
“Stay warm,” reads another snow-flake decorated cup.
Another cup has just a giant smiley face drawn onto it, with large, pancake-like eyes. And on and on these personalized messages from the past remind me of how much I miss my breakfast-morning gatherings with my wife, or my friends — or even by myself — whether I sat at Table 8, or Booth 14, the latter was always my favorite.
The food was always good, the company was always the best. And those who served us our meals — Netters, Susie, Laurie, Amber and the rest — were always super kind, so much so that whenever they delivered my morning beverage they always took the time to write a personal note on the sides of those cups.
“Merry Christmas,” with a drawn Christmas tree.
After I had missed several breakfast gatherings due to illness, the first cup that was given to me when I returned to Booth 14 was inscribed with this message: “We missed you. Have a great weekend.” It also had a heart drawn on it.
“Happy Hump Day!”
“Funny Monday Dave XXOO.”
“Rock On, Dave.”
“Happy birthday, Dear Dave.”
I had many more of these special cups, over 100 stacked here and there and everywhere. But, being made out of styrofoam, most became broken and had to be thrown out.
Silly, huh, that a grown adult would hang on to such objects? What can I say?
But the truth of the matter is that these disposable cups were — and are — not just objects, but keepsakes. And now that the restaurant has been closed permanently, they are all the more special.
I miss Wednesday mornings with friends Doc, Stan and Ted. Rest peacefully, Doc.
And I miss having breakfast with my wife, which, more often than not, when we would order one special of the day, and then share it.
And I certainly miss having breakfast by myself at Booth 14, where I would usually sit in solitude and read a book or magazine until the restaurant would fill up and I would leave to make room for someone else, or where I would sit and write a story or column for the paper.
But mostly, I miss Netters and Susie and Laurie and Amber and all the others. I miss ‘em like I miss family, because they were, family.
“We love you, Dave,” was written on the last cup I got there, “you’ll be missed.”
I know that feeling all too well. We all do.