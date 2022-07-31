Something not much bigger than the period at the end of this sentence came flying straight for my nose.
As I sat in a booth at the restaurant, that quiet aerial intruder made no noise, whatsoever, it just kept flying straight for my beak. And as I waved my hand in front of it, it paid me no nevermind and instead simply continued to hover just inches in front of my face, and seemingly study me with the same scientific wonder as I was studying it.
I could not make out its head – or if it even had one – it was, after all, impossibly small. And as we stared at each other and studied each other, that miniature marvel with no distinguishable features got me to thinking, quite selfishly, “I’ll share my hash browns with you, but not my sausage patty.”
To my left, the sun was breaking over the horizon and that created an eye-squinting glare that made even the buildings and trees across the street difficult to see. For a few minutes it made everything difficult to see, everything but that little flying freak that was getting closer and closer to my nose.
To my right a young worker – perhaps high school age – continued to wipe down the counter and cash register in front of her. She looked tired. Morning does come early, doesn’t it?
And all the while Luther – I have a habit of naming anything and everything one name, or another – Luther fluttered back and forth, seemingly looking for a landing zone somewhere on my nose.
Now I could have swatted Luther with Clear and Present Danger intentions, but instead, I just swatted at him, with no intentions of causing him any grievous harm, whatsoever. Then and there, the way I figured it was that life is life and who’s to say that Luther’s life wasn’t any more precious, or important, than my own.
Besides, every time I swatted at Luther he jived and juked my swats like Ali used to float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. And if Luther did have a mouth – or two mouths, or three or four – I’m sure he was smiling, if not outright laughing.
And though I could clearly see Luther right there in front of my face, I doubt the young lady who was working the counter on the other side of the room could see him. And as I swatted here and there, I was left to wonder if she thought perhaps I was having a conniption fit, or if I was just old and still trying to wake myself up.
At least she didn’t call for her manager, or worse yet, the police.
Now here is where my story gets a little scary, the type of which Hollywood makes into horror films. As I got up to leave, Luther disappeared from my sight. Apparently, he just didn’t find my nose all that interesting, any more.
Or did he?
Walking out into the parking lot, opening my car door so I could get in and drive home, I climbed in, put my keys into the ignition and when I looked up into the mirror to see if I could back up safely, I saw him – Luther.
He was right there in front of my nose, again. I’m sure it was him. And that’s also when I heard the theme song from Jaws.