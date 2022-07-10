The celebrated season of haggling for trinkets, treasures and thingamabobs is in full swing; a time when 10 million yard sales will be Frankensteined into a monstrous capitalistic enterprise that would make McDonald’s and Walmart blush with franchised envy.
If some of you believe our great national pastime is rooted in a field of dreams — my grandson, Vin, sure believes that — I believe our true pastime is trekking from yard sale to yard sale with a pocket full of dollar bills, and a pawnbroker’s pledge to buy no trash-to-treasure prize, as marked.
My dad was an all star haggler worthy of induction into the Yard Sale Hall of Fame. A crafty cuss who’d haggle over a bent wire coat hanger that was being sold for two pennies, he’d routinely buy half-filled cans of 20-year-old paint, ink pens that were dried up, and rusty hand saws with half their teeth missing — if he only could haggle down the price.
Dad’s collection of ink pens that would never write again became legendary. And how do you haggle for something that cost two cents? Easy. Dad would ask for two bent wire hangers for a penny, and he’d get ‘em.
Me? Thirty years ago, I rarely haggled, not unless I went to a yard sale that dad and mom were hosting. Funny thing, I don’t remember ever paying the marked price at mom and dad’s sales. Truth is, after dad got through with me, I usually paid more.
So here we are — three decades later — with a new yard sale season upon us, and my wife and I will once go to yard sales in search of everything Christmas, books on World War II, antique kitchen utensils, garden tools, toys for our grandchildren, toys for me and who knows what else.
And of course, we’ll search for those one-of-kind trash-to-treasures we’ve never seen before, will never see again, but just gotta’ have.
Here’s an example:
Me: “H-m-m-m, that’s a tape dispenser AND a toothpick holder, shaped like a penguin?”
Yard Sale Curmudgeon (YSC): “Yep.”
Me: “And you want 80 cents for it?”
YSC: “Yep”
Me: “You wouldn’t happen to have a matching paperclip holder shaped like a polar bear, would you?”
YSC: “Nope.”
Me: “Well, that’s okay. Do you have change for a dollar?”
YSC: “Nope.”
Me: “Well, that’s OK. Keep the extra 20 cents, I’ll pay a dollar.”
What’s that, dad? I’m such a rookie — a family embarrassment — when it comes to haggling? Maybe so, but I don’t remember you ever buying a tape dispenser and a toothpick holder shaped like a penguin. And at least my ink pens work.
And another thing, I’m gonna’ make you proud this summer — I’m going to haggle. But not before we have our own yard sale to unload all those items we bought at other yard sales in recent years.
Now, in what storage box did I entomb that abominable penguin?