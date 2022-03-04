We’re a ways away from the City of Ludington celebrating its 150th birthday — it will be in 2023, in fact — but that doesn’t mean the gears are turning to organize a party.
Because there are some that are starting to work behind the scenes to bring a celebration together, it might prove wise to take a look back 50 years to when the city celebrated its centennial in 1973.
Back then, two commemorative items were made. One was a coin that depicted the centennial on one side and the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility on the other.
Another was a plate that was received by the matron of local history, Rose Hawley, while others were given to the local foreign exchange students here.
The big celebration came in July.
There were all sorts of events, from a parade, a hot air balloon rising to the skies, a homes tour, a beard contest for the men and a period dress contest for the women, a marching band performance at Oriole Field and, of course, the Scottville Clown Band playing a concert.
When our current 150th birthday celebration group plans its events for 2023, it might want to think about some things that were done back in 1973 in marking the city’s celebration.