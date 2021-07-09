There are many, many files hanging around the newsroom, much of which are photographic.
There’s the thousands of prints, the dozens of binders with thousands of pages of film and there’s the small brown envelopes — thousands upon thousands of them — of negatives of various sizes from all sorts of assignments.
They’re there with many different ways of filing and indexing — or none at all.
With all of those near countless negatives and prints was a roll of undeveloped film. Curious.
It was a roll of 24 exposures of 35-millimeter film, black and white. It was Tri-X pan film.
The Daily News got rid of its film developing equipment a very long time ago, so it took tracking down a place that will develop the film and see what was on it.
Earlier this year, we did. What you see with this story are a few of the images that we received back from the negatives. As you can tell, they shots of the Ludington boys swimming and diving team. But when?
We sent a few of the shots to former Daily News Sports Editor Lloyd Wallace because if there was anyone who might know when these images were taken, it likely would be him.
However, Lloyd let us know that he didn’t really know who the individuals are in the images we sent over.
We’re pretty certain these were taken sometime in either late 1980s or in the 1990s. It’s obvious these were taken before the Daily News went with digital photography.
So, that leads us to you. Happen to know who the folks are in these photos? Email editor@ludingtondailynews.com with more information.