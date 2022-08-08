How, exactly, did this voter go from the city to a township? And were they eligible to vote? Does their provisional vote count?
Those are some of the questions pondered last Thursday for roughly half an hour by the Mason County Board of Canvassers.
During a recess of a jury trial last week, I popped into the board’s meeting to see that part of the election process unfold.
It’s understandable that we all live in a world where we want instant reaction to something. We’ve grown accustomed to having election results reported right away after polls closed. We’ve want to have our news now. We want reactions and comments on posts to social media right away.
The initial reporting of results we do is from the unofficial results that are tallied on election night. Nothing becomes official until each of the county’s boards of canvassers reviews the election and takes a look at each of its precincts within so many days of the election.
In the early afternoon last Thursday, two Republicans and two Democrats sat at a conference table with Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly assisting them to determine whether one voter’s ballot counts or not.
The scenario was this: A voter moved from one of the cities into one of our townships. The voter participated in the 2020 election. This voter, though, in the intervening months not only moved into a township, but the voter married and took on a married name.
The board and Kelly were able to track not only the marriage license of this voter, but they also determined that the voter bought property in the township — thus establishing eligibility to vote. That took checking with the county’s equalization department to check on the tax rolls.
The board also ensured that this particular voter also did not vote where they lived in 2020 when the election took place then.
As a part of the provisional ballot, a photocopy of the voter’s identification was submitted. It indicated the new address with the new name for the voter.
One final step needed to be taken, though. Kelly contacted the Bureau of Elections — part of the office of the Michigan Secretary of State. They outlined all the steps taken to determine whether the vote should count.
It did.
Simply, the Secretary of State appeared as though it failed to register this voter to exercise that right when the license was changed for the new address and name. That particular voter is now registered in the township they live thanks to the actions of the board.
Through it all, the four board members worked together, discussed the issue, sought advice, thoughts and input all to make sure that for this voter in Mason County, their vote counted.
That process lasted a half hour. For one voter.
The board’s work began Thursday afternoon, and it completed its work Friday morning. The results, now, are official.
It was through the work of the board that made it happen, a board that sat in a conference room in a meeting that is very much open to the public — as nearly all government meetings are and are supposed to be.
It was done to ensure that the process is right. For the voter. And for the election.