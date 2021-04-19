It wasn’t quite Steven Tyler screaming out his first few lines of Aerosmith’s hit “Back in the Saddle,” but it sure did feel close.
Saturday was spent cleaning up the portion of the basement where isolation was done for a little more than two weeks. Looking for tunes to listen to while working on spring sports preview stories — they’re coming out this week — along with the clean-up, it became a look through some of the CDs in the library.
When receiving an iPod Touch some 13 years ago or so, the fully functional and operational device didn’t get the music that was on the CDs. Why? They’re already on CD. Why pull music that is already owned?
But pulling one CD of music that filled the first floor of old Barnes Hall at Central Michigan brought back a few memories. Then it was another CD, Live’s “Throwing Copper.”
Man, the memories.
In this space, I’ve written it before and it bears repeating: Music moves. As much as looking through an old photo album can pull back memories of where you were when the photo was snapped, music has the exact same effect.
Before the Live CD, it was on cassette. The songs would go on, one by one, as the miles zipped by between Mount Pleasant and a place that at one time was a hometown, Linwood. Hometown now? Here.
At first it was in a pale yellow 1979 Ford Fairmont with bench seats with a tape deck. Then it blared in the first of a handful of Pontiac Sunbirds. One even had a Pioneer six-CD changer in the back. Upgrade!
Pulling out that CD, cranking it up, it didn’t take long for the music to move. It proved to be a bit of a distraction as those guitar licks and riffs were met by the crash of drums and cymbals.
Listening to the whole CD was a true joy as the stories were written and much of what needed to put away, thrown away or prepared for recycling received its due attention.
I remarked to my wife about how much fun it was to listen to these old CDs, and she was right when we talked about that old iPod. She urged we put those old tunes on there.
Here on Sunday evening, gathering material for this edition and a few other odds and ends after two weeks away from the desk because of COVID-19 isolation, there’s not a stack of CDs to help reminisce about those times around high school graduation through those college years.
Instead, Pandora is serving its purpose. Counting Crows, the Wallflowers, Soul Asylum, Gin Blossoms, Pearl Jam, Goo Goo Dolls, Foo Fighters, Hootie & The Blowfish. Some songs are great callbacks to my own high school years, going to concerts, living with a group guys at CMU in old Barnes and commuting to Mount Pleasant from an hour away.
Most importantly, there were some special times with the woman who blessed me when she said would marry me.
It’s funny. As snapping a photo of the cover of the Live CD cover to post to Instagram, a few hours later someone I went to college with remarked on Facebook that Collective Soul was on the classic rock station.
It’s funny in a ha-ha kind of way. And it’s funny because it has been 25 to 30 years, even more, since a lot of this music came out, caught the listeners of the world by storm.
The grays on this head, and especially in the COVID-19 isolation beard that sprouted out, indicates that the years have passed by.
But this music, it doesn’t go out of style. Put it on the golden oldies station. Call it part of the solid gold hour, if you want.
It’ll find a spot on that iPod Touch.
The same one that’s stuck with IOS 6.0 or so.
Just like Aerosmith’s “Back in the Saddle,” they might all be oldies now.
But, man, with the memories each note, each riff, each drum beat bring, they’re goodies to me.