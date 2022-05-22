It’s been about a month since writing a column for the Opinion page, there’s a few reasons for it. Workloads shifted and increased in that time. We welcomed a returning Dave Barber to his weekly (or so) Monday slot, too.
So, what’s been going on? With apologies to Johnny Cash, I’ve been everywhere man:
• Covered a slew of sporting events from baseball and softball to track, soccer and tennis. The weather — cold and wet — made it difficult to try to get some photos of each of the schools’ teams we cover in Mason County, let alone the schools we cover. Some days, there was only one sport hosting at home. Other days, there were several. Thankfully, the weather broke warmer in the past few weeks.
• Listened to and covered two of the Republican gubernatorial candidates that came through Ludington. With 10 candidates in the field, every single vote is going to matter when August comes. Perhaps in cycles past some voters were taken for granted by campaigns, our area is not.
• Attended the Mason County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner at Lincoln Hills and the Mason County Democratic Party’s Meet-and-Greet at Lakeshore Resource Network. The dinner was a weeknight; the meet-and-greet a Saturday morning/afternoon on a packed weekend. Besides each seem to be energized for the elections this year.
• Wrote a couple of history columns, going through some of the photos we have in archives. Actually, they’re not “photos” but instead are negatives. In some cases, we still have negatives for all sorts of events that happened as far as back as the 1950s. In other cases — which I found when looking for Fountain Horse Pull images — those shots were not able to be located even in the 1980s. The clippings that Dewayne Leonard shared with us weave a fabric of history.
• Watching over proceedings in district and circuit courts. The proceedings are a slight part of the workload changes at this desk. In the past, we’ve primarily attended hearings in circuit court for pleas and sentencings. However, we’re working to understand the circumstances of some of these cases better through hearings in district court. Beyond the proceedings, I’m starting to get to know the staff at the courthouse better as I gather some of the same things we’ve traditionally done — but it’s taking much more time than in the past.
• Attended the rededication of the Pere Marquette Lodge of Freemasons. It was a fascinating ceremony, and it helped to answer personal curiosities about the group.
• Went to the Riverton Township Fire Department’s pancake breakfast. My wife and I got there when it seemed to be one of the big rushes because there definitely was a line forming outside for folks looking for their share of flapjacks. Many of the same faces at the breakfast were at the 150th anniversary of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
• Continued to cover our county’s board of commissioners, as well as attend a committee meeting that covered broadband. Coming Tuesday, that’s where I’ll be again to listen to the work session on the topic as leaders work to determine to bring something that’s starting to be viewed as a necessity in our modern world. It’s another step in what is certain to be a very long process.
• Talked about the journalism business with students at Mason County Central’s career and college day. The students asked some good questions, and some showed some genuine interest not just in reporting but graphic design, sales and so much more in what we do here. We, here, need to passionately share what we do is not just important but it can be fun. Perhaps one of them, one day, will be in this position.
• Interviewed the ownership of the SS Badger, one of our local icons here in Mason County. This bears saying: Whenever you want to truly understand the depth of love we have for the ship, watch the people watching it come into port one evening. The families are so excited to see it come through our channel and pull into its slip. Where else does this happen (besides with our sister port in Manitowoc, Wisconsin)?
• Spent one busy weekend from Big Sable Point Lighthouse to Hart. Just before this weekend, there were issues and candidates to ponder for right-leaning folks in a gubernatorial candidate and the same for left-leaning folks with candidates for the Democrats and a reproductive rights rally. What was really fascinating, though, was the group of Grand Valley State University students using amateur radio from the lighthouse and the big honors won by Big Hart Brewing. The contact at the lighthouse keepers’ quarters was exciting, and the beer at Big Hart was excellent. So jammed up that weekend for events, thankfully Steve Begnoche was able to be on hand to see new firefighters graduate from their training.
• Listened to discussions surrounding issues our veterans are going through at a summit put together by John Cotten, our veterans affairs administrator. That was incredibly educational from this seat at the table. There were instances where story ideas percolated, and there were instances where it isn’t the unwritten story in the newspaper but rather thinking about what ways we as a newspaper can help or myself personally.
It’s from the summit that leads to what lies ahead for all of us, Memorial Day.
Certainly, it’s around this holiday where each of us take note in our own way. Like so many others, there are many stories we’ll never know from the veterans who returned home from their service to all of us in defense of our country.
Those untold stories are memories of men and women who were unable to come home.
Should those veterans ever tell those stories, listen intently and with all of your attention.
Those stories are the legacies of the men and women we’ll mark on Monday.
If life is whizzing by with event after event, if you’ve been everywhere, just be sure to pause Monday to reflect on those legacies, too.