Imagine a place where our senior citizens can congregate, having classes and more.
Imagine a place where our youth and teens can go after school, getting something from homework assistance to learning and working on computers to just flat-out playing.
Imagine a place where basketballs can bounce on multiple courts, where the thwok of pickleball being played or people jogging around a track.
These are all desires being voiced in various corners of our community — whether you consider the community to only be Ludington or Mason County and beyond. But how, where and when can all of this come to fruition?
For the past handful of years, some members of our older population have voiced their wants and needs when it comes to the offerings to senior citizens. Those around the Ludington Senior Citizens Center on Rowe Street say the current space is cramped. They need more room to do the programs they want and need to do.
Even as the tennis courts at Oriole Field were converted to the immensely popular game of pickleball, inclement weather has brought about the voicing of a want for indoor courts. Some of that is accomplished via West Shore Community College, but perhaps something more permanent could come into play.
Following the completion of the construction of Ludington Elementary School, it was realized that there also was less gym space available for after school activities. Ludington Area Schools is still working through the process of putting the work for secondary school out for bid, but it appears another gym is not in the cards. A larger gym area is appearing to be a need, and soon.
Yes, all of that was Ludington-centric. But it also has an impact upon those who live around Mason County.
It’s growing more and more clear that a community center that can provide services to a variety of constituencies, from the senior citizens to a latch-key type program for after school and a fitness center is becoming clear. Take note, though, that a fitness center shouldn’t impede on businesses already offering weight training but provides a large, indoor and heated space.
Still, how? Where? When?
Whatever groups join together to make a community center come about should take a cue from the Western Michigan Fair Association. The fair board is working toward getting a roof constructed over one of its riding arenas because of the number of shows that come through the Mason County Fairgrounds.
Once the covering is there, we will be on par with some of the elite fairgrounds in the state. It will keep us in competition for retaining and attracting shows right here in Mason County.
Other groups threw their support behind the fair board, too. With a covered riding arena, the possibilities voiced at this month’s Mason County Board of Commissioners meeting ranged from the ability to offer a place for soccer to be played, a place for batting cages or the potential of car shows and more.
Those who seek a community center should look toward other similar towns as Ludington. Look toward Freeland and its Freeland SportsZone. Look toward Fennville and its Community Athletic Center & Recreation. Look toward the Doyle Center in Sturgis.
What any of the organizations that want to bring about a community center should do is talk to those who were involved with the West Shore Family YMCA which was here from 2004 through 2007. According to reporting by the Daily News back in 2007, it was believed the lack of a central location for a YMCA was to its detriment and led to not enough membership to sustain it.
Should a central location be built — a community center that can be a hub for people of all ages — perhaps a YMCA organization or the Boys & Girls Club of America would be one of the organizations to partner with. It’s even wise to reach out to the Michigan State Extension and seek to integrate its 4-H offerings as well.
Really, seeing if the MSU Extension has an appetite for this would be a good first start before starting up a YMCA or a Boys & Girls Club. There are existing groups we have here and now that could have an interest in having a share in a community center.
Once the groups come together to bring life to a community center, do the necessary research in other areas. Do the feasibility studies. Appeal to beyond Ludington and include the entire county.
Then make it happen.