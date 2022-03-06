The arguments, anger and frustration over the huge raises in gas prices in the past few weeks is one issue, but there’s something else that’s been perculating in the last several years — the revenue into the state’s gas tax.
It’s not the proposals of raising the gas tax a few years ago by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It’s the glacial rate at which less and less funds are being captured by the gas tax.
Shortly after 101st State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, was elected to office, he was named the chair of the state house’s transportation committee, and he and his committee members went out to better understand the industry they’re overseeing.
Part of that was the gas tax.
“The gasoline tax is a system that has served us fantastically well, but it is a waning source,” O’Malley said a couple weeks ago. “Most cars now are using gas and diesel, but cars are becoming more fuel efficient. The amount of gas being sold is going down. It is something we need to talk about.”
For the gas tax, 39.1 percent goes to the state’s roads and another remaining revenues are due to go to counties and local municipalities. But again, with less gas being sold, that means less funds coming into the state to fix the roads and more.
It won’t be a problem to repair roads, it seems, for now. The state has an influx of cash from the bond Whitmer sought and received when she was in a stalemate with the Republican-led legislature before the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic brought on another infusion of cash to the state from the federal infrastructure law, too.
Still, in the background, O’Malley said he started up a workgroup to look at figuring out how to come up with road funds. It’s something that’s needed because Teslas and other electric vehicles are starting to become more prevalent.
“We’re working on a package of bills that would prepare the state to at least be prepared for the coming EV world,” O’Malley said. “Even if we get to a 50-50 stage (between internal combustion engines and electric vehicles), we’ve got to pay for the roads.”
O’Malley said it’s not just how the vehicles are powered and how nearly we all use them to get to work or around the town. A potential place to seek revenue would be via businesses that use the roads as a part of their service.
“There is becoming a bigger and bigger segment that benefits from the roads, but they don’t use the roads (directly),” he said. “Food is shipped (with delivery services). Amazon is bringing stuff. UPS is bringing stuff. They’re still benefiting from the roads.”
The package of bills O’Malley referenced has yet to be introduced, but the work group is taking a full, comprehensive look. It’s not just less revenues from the gas tax and it’s not just potentially charging delivery services, either. There’s infrastructure that has to come into play. O’Malley suggested that charging stations will need to be similar to gas stations.
“You’re going to have to figure out (a way) to monitor it and meter it,” he said. “With charging stations, it’s a little different.”
Charging stations could in a variety of places, he said, perhaps including at state park.
“It should have at third-party vendor,” he said. “The state isn’t giving free electricity away.”
One idea that was suggested was even technology that tracked vehicles on distances traveled to help pay for roads. But O’Malley quickly recognized problems.
“The key is how you make it private,” he said.
Already, the state began a study to look into tolling. O’Malley said is the state were to go into tolling, having booths similar to the Mackinac Bridge is not the solution. The state could go with the various pass services that our neighboring states such as Ohio, Indiana and Illinois have.
“But I-94 isn’t built up to those tollway standards,” O’Malley said as an example of what would be needed to be changed.
Clearly, something will need to be done. Owners of hybrid and full electric vehicles do pay an additional fee at the Secretary of State, but those range from $50 to $240.
What’s encouraging is that officials are recognizing the slow move of people from gas-fueled vehicles to hybrids and electric vehicles and the impact it will happen on the roads.
“Somehow, we’ve got to figure out a way to get ready for the upcoming move to electric vehicles and waning use of gas and not waiting for a cliff,” O’Malley said. “If we don’t start charging electric vehicle people in a real way, they’re going to get used to not paying.”