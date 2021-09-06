West Michigan Community Mental Health’s opposition to two packages of bills that are being considered by the state legislature brings an interesting exercise of what conservative principles take precedent.
On the one hand is local control. The other hand is trimming government spending.
Dr. Lisa Hotovy-Williams, the executive director of West Michigan CMH, says that the changes proposed these bills will strip local control from people. Local control is typically a tentpole of conservative thought.
In the CMH system, there is a local mental health board that have appointments from the local county commissions. There is also a regional board that oversees the local boards. It’s one step between the state and the local boards.
Funding for the CMHs, Williams said, is done through grants and other sources that allow for the system currently to offer services in a variety of ways. Williams says that West Michigan CMH can continue work with evidence-based best practices.
However, the conflict lies with perhaps costs savings. The proposals call for a shift in the cost structure for the CMHs on a fee-based system with what is believed to be a limited number of services — potentially cutting what West Michigan CMH can do in the process.
The proposals would shift much of the mild and mid-level treatments to Medicaid-based plans, Williams says. She says that while there may be some savings in the cost of providing the services, the number of services offered not only would decrease, but the kinds of services.
Spending less on services or making cuts to the government certainly is part of the conservative ideology. It’s having less in government control and more shifted to private services, or in a word, privatization.
That very well could work in more urban or suburban settings. However, as Williams pointed out, West Michigan CMH is carrying on the brunt of most of what private organizations do because those private companies and providers either don’t exist or exist at a level that isn’t capable of providing care that our local CMH can.
In essence, it’s the government that is picking up the tab because the private sector isn’t there to fill in the gap. The government is instead.
In asking local county commissions about supporting the opposition to the set of bills, with most of the commissions clearly Republican that subscribe to conservative ideologies, it is interesting to see two tentpoles of the ideology clash.
Where does it go from here? These bills have yet to really make their way from introduction to the committee level then back to the floor of their respective chambers.
It will be interesting to see how these bills morph through the legislative process or get killed altogether.
There’s certainly one person who will be watching. That’s Williams.