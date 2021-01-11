Discussion in the wake of last Wednesday’s appalling, shocking, gut-wrenching… you name it… acts in Washington has centered in all sorts of areas.
Much of the noise has been issuing blame and there is plenty to go around.
Once both chambers of Congress got back together, though, the debates were conducted in either accepting or rejecting two states’ Electoral College votes. And in those debates, a theme rose quickly, especially if you watched the debate from the Senate floor.
Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., who leans not only as a conservative but even moreso as a libertarian, framed the question before everyone in the Senate perfectly: “Should Congress override the states’ certified results and nullify the states’ rights to conduct elections?”
Any American — and really, you don’t have to be a conservative — should know this answer. It should be a resounding no.
One of the bedrocks of conservatism is that they believe in states’ rights. They believe in the system of federalism. They believe that the federal government gets its rights from the people and the states, and it’s not the other way around.
And yet, it was the Republicans who challenged the votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania. There was also rumored to be a challenge for our state’s Electoral College votes, but thankfully it didn’t happen. U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., pointed out during debate in the House over the Pennsylvania votes that there were no dual slates of electors sent to Congress. And, of the six states in question, five had Republican-dominated state legislatures.
“I don’t believe this was not a fraud-free election,” she said. “I believe there were problems in Pennsylvania and in Georgia. But the Constitution gives us the right to fix that at the state level, not throw off the Electoral College. We do not want to absolve the responsibility of the people in those states to hold their own lawmakers accountable. I, as a Washington state congressman, don’t know better than the people in Pennsylvania and Georgia.”
Paul wasn’t the only one to voice his concerns over the precedent that could have been set last Wednesday. Second District U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, also discussed that line of thinking last Tuesday night during a telephone town hall while also pledging that he would not object to Michigan’s votes. Ultimately, Huizenga voted against both objections that were brought last Wednesday.
One of the issues Huizenga, and many within the Republican party in our state, was the mailing of absentee ballot applications — not the ballots themselves — and doing so unsolicited because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was able to do act in that fashion in September, and the Michigan Supreme Court chose not to take up the issue in December. If one party or another wants to take a look at that issue, it needs to go to the state legislature. And it’s in the state legislature where it belongs as the starting point.
That needed to be the message in the wake of the election all along, but it wasn’t. For weeks, it was something entirely different.
Conservatives need to get back to not only the bedrock foundations of what they believe in, they need to continue to assert it into the marketplace of ideas, ready to argue those points passionately while at the same time being able to work across the spectrum to achieve their goals.
It’s going to be their ideas, not the people or personalities who express them, that’s going to carry them forward. Investing in personalities will only lead to the message being lost, perhaps for good.