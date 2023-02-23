After sitting through roughly five hours of two meetings — the Mason County Board of Commissioner’s work session on senior services and the Council on Aging’s recent meeting — one of the conclusions that popped up right away was the old adage that tops this column:

“Dance with the one who brung ya.”

A lot of effort has been spent these last few years by those who envision more for senior services for those who are in our community and need or use them. Research was done and continues on for what other counties and regions do to provide funding and services.

It seemed almost evident from the work session that there were genuine concerns by the various stakeholders of what may happen next within the arena of senior services. There were many people there from the Free Soil area to support the work done there. Same for Tallman. Same for Scottville and Ludington, too.

The Council on Aging clearly would like to see its body change its role into perhaps a commission. The county approved the hiring of a part-time senior services coordinator well before the county board’s work session to help in coordinating the various entities we have in our county as opposed to a one person or a one council or commission oversight body.

And that’s where we all have to start, and perhaps is being a bit forgotten by all of the stakeholders. There are five to six distinct entities that each needs to be at the table to figure things out for themselves and each other. Each of the senior centers is independent of the other. Each of the senior centers is going to serve their people in the way that makes the most sense with the cents they have.

Once this part-time coordinator comes on board, that person hopefully will start the process of assisting folks to programs across the county so that if someone in Ludington wants to perhaps take advantage of a nice meal in Free Soil, they can. Or, as someone in the Tallman area needs to get with the senior meals program in Scottville, they can. It is being done now — so don’t take offense — but those ties can be strengthened.

Beyond the four senior centers, the county is involved through its senior millage and HELP Inc. also once was a recipient of these senior millage dollars. It seems clear there is somewhat of a failure to communicate where the problems are coming up. Having a part-time county coordinator to talk on a basis that’s more than once a month where the Council on Aging meets, makes a lot of sense.

Where is the Council’s role after that? While this coordinator is answerable to the county board, so is the council. And through the council is where some of the first oversights of the county’s funds should be. The county board and the council should be seeking explanations of what the county funds are going toward.

Two more items, though, need to be worked on going forward for our area’s seniors. First, either the incoming coordinator or the Council on Aging need to work with the regional partner, the Area Agency on Aging of West Michigan, to get more grant dollars this way.

Apparently, bids for much of these grants are due into the AAAWM in three years. This needs to be viewed as an opportunity for the coordinator, the council or both to work with the local seniors and others to see where those regional dollars can come here to work for us. Getting just $1 million of a $60 million pot — even if the dollars are weighted to more populated areas — is not enough and the Council is right about that.

If some current programs can be funded through the AAAWM grants, go for it. Some of those programs might need an alteration to fit the grant dollar guidelines. There could be new programs that work within the region that can start at the local centers, and that’s where the AAAWM can assist, too. There’s work to be done, and now is the time to seize this as an opportunity to get ready to apply.

The second area is the continued talk of how low the senior millage is for the county. And yet, the discussion ends there. Why? Couldn’t the Council on Aging, the county’s stakeholders, the incoming coordinator, the county board or a mix of all of them sit down and figure out not only a new, higher rate they want to pursue but also a justification for it?

It’s one thing to seek a higher millage rate, but the voters must have a clear indication of what the additional funds will go toward. There likely will be plenty of ideas — transportation, an expanded meals program beyond what Mason County Central schools provides, etc. — but that clearly needs to be spelled out.

Even when other millages are spelled out, those plans can have a hard time of passing — just ask our local school districts.

It seems that a whole lot of time is being spent on fitting Mason County into what other places do to serve seniors.

And it seems as though some more time and effort needs to take place in collaborating with the entities we have in the here and now to make each of them the best they can for the people they serve.

That’s dancing with the partners who brought you.

Introducing Larry Lewis

In this line of work, you’d like to think you don’t get caught by surprise much and you roll with the punches that come along.

That was not the case a couple of weeks ago when Larry Lewis walked through the door. Larry — that’s what he wants me to call him although given his stature and some of that good ol’ fashioned Southern upbringing makes it extremely difficult — is a cartoonist with more than 75 years of publication.

Larry provided us with the teared-up Sparty for our editorial page last week and another editorial cartoon this week about our great winter weather.

Of those 75-plus years, Larry drew the “Campus Clatter” comic strip in his career and he was a political cartoonist for such publications as the Jackson Citizen-Patriot. I’m glad he moved into the area and offered to draw cartoons for us from time to time.

And while he draws for us, I’ll continue to shake my head in amazement at his incredible skill, experience and obvious passion and love of a lifetime of art.