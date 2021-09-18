What do you think?
It was a question that was posed while gathering a story this week about a personal opinion I had about the subject of that story.
It was also a trick question, and it took what can easily be described as an elusive answer: the opinion of whether the story was truly the news story — not what you’re reading here and now and on the Opinion page — will be left up to the readers.
The story was published, and it was sent out on social media for the debates — and that’s putting it politely and kindly because we are talking about social media — to start up.
The question also — and the intent was not in this way but could easily be misconstrued — illustrates exactly where anyone in the media might be feeling.
It’s been discussed many times where on in a large-scale view, people are staying within their own viewpoints, not bothering to learn of others’ views, failing to stay within cordial and polite debate and instead staying within their own like-minded individuals in echo chambers.
Instead, they cast anyone on the other side of an issue as any sort of words we’ve heard, from presidents and presidential candidates all the way down to all of us living our lives away from the politics.
It’s almost as if each side of the political divides are fans of opposing sports teams with what was one time thought to be OK for those fans to straight-up hate the other team and every form it takes — city, institution, coaches, fans, everything.
That pure hatred has woven its way into politics. And if someone is not on the team you are a part of, then there is something wrong or incorrect.
Bill Maher, a comedian and host on HBO of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” who is definitely from the left-of-center, certainly hit the nail on the head when he was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
“Stop talking politics,” Maher said. “When I was a kid, people didn’t talk politics all the time. There was no Facebook… It’s arguing with people you went to third grade with about Brett Kavanaugh.
“You know how to heal America? Shut up… Stop talking politics all the time. Stop trying to convince people. It’s a big country with lots of people who don’t think like you, no matter what side you’re on and you’re not going to convince them. Just accept it.”
Our area, though, isn’t immune from the us-versus-them way of sorting people out. Some segments of our local community are much more vocal than others in doing more than highlighting differences.
Whether consciously seeking out these differences or subconsciously being influenced by those echo chambers on cable TV, talk radio, message boards, social media and elsewhere, people are seeking out even the smallest hints of who’s on their team.
What words or phrases are being used? How are they being used? People are looking for all sorts of clues as to what people think, but to have a conversation — a cordial and polite conversation — to discuss issues? How is that a bridge too far?
To Maher’s point, we do have a vast country, and we even have a vast community, too. Not everyone here thinks alike. We may all look very, very similar on the outside.
Everyone should not be in lockstep with each other when it comes to people’s views.
And to be honest, not everyone is comfortable even sharing their views.
Maybe we as a local community can knock it off when it comes to the constant politics or at least tone it down. Maybe we can focus on working together to solving the issues that are before us.
All of us have differences. I don’t agree with my wife or my kids or my parents all the time. But is it worth creating divisions?
Not within my household or family, and it’s hard to see it develop in the community, too.