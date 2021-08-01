Enjoying a conversation with an old work colleague, a teenaged girl strolled up and said something a bit surprising at the first Rhythm & Dunes at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
“Do you know who Jimmy Kimmel is?” she said.
“Yes,” I replied.
“You look just like him.”
“Oh, no.”
“No, it’s a good thing.”
It’s OK. She didn’t know.
What’s not OK is how I should have continued the conversation. It was an opportunity lost.
What should have happened next was a bit of background and a message: We’re all meant to do something in our lives, some of us celebrities and some of us other roles that can be just as important as an entertainer.
The initial gut reaction to the comparison was an instant flashback to being compared to another celebrity more than 20 years ago. After wrapping up an internship for the weekly Arenac County Independent in Standish, I grew out a goatee.
I was out taking photos in the fall of my high school alma mater’s football team at a game, and that’s when the first celebrity comparison came.
It was Tom Green.
Now, admittedly Pinconning is a place I only spent three years after moving back to the state from South Carolina so it wasn’t like I grew up there with lifelong friends. I bears repeating — I spent 13 years of school in five different towns or school districts, starting in Ortonville.
Tom Green had a TV show on MTV called, “The Tom Green Show.” Green was known for playing pranks on people and filming it, something in the same way of thinking as Sacha Baron Cohen with his Borat character. They both played silly pranks to make the viewer quite uncomfortable.
For someone about to enter their junior year in college, that was OK for a bit. It was easy to laugh off.
The flashback of several memories from the Green comparison flooded in, and it wiped away a chance to really say why a comparison to Kimmel is a bit tough to take.
It’s not that there are wide disagreements or shared thoughts with the TV host. This position doesn’t afford much watching of late night TV because the newspaper needs to be put to bed by then.
It’s the message that needed to be conveyed. Being compared to a celebrity may seem to be flattering — and there are plenty of people who try anything from just a hairstyle to much, much more including plastic surgery — but it’d be good to be known for who each of us are, what we’re about and what we believe.
If there wasn’t a figurative punch to the gut to recover from, it was a golden but missed opportunity to say to this soon-to-be young woman that we all have our own unique paths and journeys in life.
Some of us become celebrities. There are many, many others of us who have different roles to accept and to play.
Hopefully, one day, this teen will not be comparing others to celebrities. It’d be good to know that others will compare people to her and the positive attributes she has brought in her life.
I can think of one already: She certainly wasn’t intimidated in going to up to a stranger and telling him what she thought.