Too many people, too many times appear and sound ready to write a final obituary for newspapers in general and even this newspaper, the Ludington Daily News.
If those who work in this newsroom have any say, plan on waiting a very, very long time to finish it.
It’s no secret that this particular industry has taken its hits. In the span of a generation, some 20-plus years, there was a gradual shift on how people consume their news. It’s definitely affected newspapers, and there’s no denying it.
Think about this: At one point, when Al Hardman was on his way to Alaska to race in the Iditarod, one of our former staffers was there to chronicle the journey. Think about the expense of that for a minute.
Fast forward a generation, and if a story demands it or there’s the chance to do something a bit different, we’ll do it. An example? Heading over to Wisconsin via the SS Badger to follow two sports high school sports teams making a historic journey.
Sunday evening, as this is being written, it was good to hear a reader appreciating a story we published earlier this week to help inform everyone as well as we can — this case a story we ran from another publication about the Beaumont-Spectrum merger. The feeling was it could best inform you on what may be ahead for those of us that work there or are patients there.
It helped to make up for the other end of the spectrum. That other end is where a local official has consistently spoken about the so-called death of newspapers — both on the campaign trail and recently on local radio airwaves. Public notices were mentioned, and a retort of those being read on air could be done.
There’s a problem with that — one that we’re grateful that Pere Marquette Charter Township recognized. Public officials should want their meetings, notices and minutes in the local newspaper — an independent third party — so that a wide variety of people can see them.
Further, this newspaper — like so many in this state and country — is captured on microfilm. That microfilm is made, copied and stored in a variety of places. For the Daily News, there is a roll here and another roll is supposed to go to the library for safe keeping. Other newspapers have microfilm on file with the state library in Lansing or at Clarke Historical Library at Central Michigan University or both.
The point is, those records are not only kept by the city, but they’re kept by third parties by a variety of sources. Keeping those records online alone is not good enough given the amount of tampering and hacking that can, and does, occur.
To take one more step, the Mason County Historical Society doesn’t exactly have audio tapes, video tapes, home movies or other items bursting at the seams. It does have, though, millions if not billions of clips of this very newspaper indexed this way and that on tons of subjects.
Shortly before the death of Chris “Boatman” Herlein — in what was his final broadcast of high school hockey in March 2021 — he called all sorts of goals for the Lakeshore Badgers. One, for this writer, meant the world. My son scored his first and only varsity goal, and really, it was the only goal he scored in organized hockey. Boatman was there, in Grand Blanc, with the call while this old man sat at home because of work commitments.
That goal call wasn’t recorded. It’s now gone, a simple memory and one of thousands created by Herlein.
Thankfully, there was a clip to cut from the newspaper to put into the scrapbook because he did something to warrant being mentioned. The goal wasn’t the first thing in the story, but it made it in and was something to cherish — something that all parents, grandparents and more get each and every day when they open the pages of this newspaper.
This newspaper is a reflection of our famous greeter at Meijer. It’s the men and women running the plows with the road commission and public works departments. It’s the kids striving to be our next great spelling champion. It’s the arts, the sciences, the community.
Often, since the passing of Paul Peterson more than a year ago, reflections take place about how, what and why a staff of four full-time people in the editorial department made it a go for the Ludington Daily News multiple generations ago.
They did it then with a bit wider newspaper but with typewriters, typesetters and letterpresses.
We do it now with a slimmer newspaper and with keyboards, computers, huge offset presses, the internet and social media.
For anyone wanting to say that the grim reaper is rapping at our door and that newspapers are a thing of the past, that wants to point to this or that blemish or wants to point out our faults, go ahead and keep at it.
The Daily News is not dead. Not then. Not now.
The only way this newspaper will meet its demise is if it continues to be taken for granted. If the four of us plus a few others that fill its pages with news and events have any say in it, though, those who wish to see the death of the Daily News will have their preconceived obituaries collect dust.