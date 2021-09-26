Admittedly, I’m a map nerd.
Growing up, getting the new social studies book was quickly cracked open to see what the maps were to correspond to what we were learning. Maps of states and their capitols, troop movements in conflicts and where countries are or were located.
Some spare time was spent studying road maps of the state or thumbing through the county atlas. Getting introduced to topographic maps in high school revealed a whole new interest level thanks to elevation changes or the specks that are buildings.
When the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission started to show their work live on YouTube recently, it has been very difficult not to get distracted.
Last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the commission continued to work on State House districts, primarily in the Metro Detroit area, but also stretching into Flint and the Tri-Cities area of Saginaw, Bay City and Midland.
Members of the commission present for the meeting took turns trying to complete a district. The city areas proved to be most fascinating in part because of the racial diversity there. Commissioners, with the advice of their general counsel, worked to make sure that one race, religion or creed was packed into one single district.
They clearly took to heart keeping in mind those areas that share Great Lakes shoreline in trying to keep those communities together. They listened to, and tried to implement, the feedback they received when it comes to so-called “communities of interest.”
Those communities included some towns and cities being tied together by several shared interests. In some cases, those communities included a tie bound by the immigrants from other countries, such as the Arabian Americans who have settled in great numbers in Dearborn.
Not everyone, though is happy, as evidenced by one public comment period when the commission was doing its work on the campus of Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant. Some people sought to have districts that were more of a toss-up when it came to political parties, at least in their opinion.
However, not only were the racial and ethnic make-ups of districts discussed, so, too, were many of the previous elections — both general elections and primary elections. The commission is seeking, and eventually receiving, information on how voters in each of the drawn districts voted for various candidates.
When it comes to those city areas, they’re going by voting precinct by voting precinct. They did make their way into the eastern Thumb. As much as our Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly is hopeful that our county won’t be split up any longer between Congressional districts, she must feel for her counterpart in Tuscola County.
As the commission has been doing its mapping, they’ve thus far split that Thumb county into at least three sections, with about a third with Tuscola’s sister Thumb counties in Huron and Sanilac. Then there’s a single township in a district that runs to the Lapeer-Oakland county line and as far west as Vienna Township including Clio in Genesee County. The rest has yet to be determined.
The commission has a whole lot of work to do ahead in bringing a proposed draft plan together in the coming days. It has already placed Mason County into two different State House districts in one proposal, but the commission will need to revisit it in the future.
When it was mapping out the Upper Peninsula and the northern portion of the Lower Peninsula, it placed much but not all of Mason County into a State House district that included all of Manistee and Benzie counties with a southern portion of Grand Traverse County that includes Interlochen, Kingsley and Fife Lake. The portion of Mason County that was included was everything except the eastern four townships — Meade, Sheridan, Branch and Logan.
When it was mapping West Michigan, Mason County was whole and included with Oceana County. The commission then pulled in Manistee, Filer, Stronach and Brown townships in Manistee County as well as Manistee and Eastlake. To the south, it included a horseshoe shape of Muskegon County. It included Montague, Whitehall, White River, Blue Lake, Holton, Fruitland and Cedar Creek townships there.
Certainly, there’s going to need to be some give and take when the commission starts to put all of its different regional State House maps together to determine its statewide draft plan.
According to the agenda for today’s meeting at Detroit’s Cadillac Place, if the commission is able to finish its districting of the southeastern portion of our state, they’ll move into fixing those overlapped areas — including ours.
If you’re wondering how redistricting is going in our state, it might be wise to check out the live stream of the commission’s work on YouTube, with each day starting around 10 a.m.
Keep the volume low if you’re at your desk, and maybe you won’t be distracted too much as you try to work on other things. But do tune it in so you can listen and see all of the input the commission needs to weigh as they continue to chart the next 10 years of districts in our state.
One final thought, too. Be sure to take a look at the proposed drafts, and if you have thoughts, make the commission know what you think. There are ways to send public comment through its website, www.michigan.gov.micrc.
At some point next month, the commission will have its proposed maps ready for more public consumption and feedback. The final maps will be put into place early next year.
Until then, watch, listen and participate in the process.
Or, be a map nerd and just watch as the commissioners work to draw the lines. Maybe you’ll get a lesson on folks who live around the state, who they are and how they identify themselves through those “communities of interest.”