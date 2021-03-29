Some 20-plus years ago, in a large hall with about 100 other students, the music of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” filled the air.
The professor was breaking down what makes the song works, why it was catchy, what made it stand out. It was an appreciation of music class, one of those prerequisites that broaden you in the minds of those who put together those requirements needed to get that degree.
Later in the semester, there was something that still stands out. As the weather has turned from the icy cold of winter to the spanning of thunderstorms one night and snow the next day, Tracy Chapman’s excellent song stirs memories.
But another, older tune calls back: The classical song “Moldau” composed by Bedrich Smetana.
Classical music is perhaps the best for an office setting, just in case a visitor comes ambling up to visit the remnants of those who call this place their work.
“Moldau,” we learned in that spring semester — and for classes of teens and early 20-somethings before and after — the song was composed to bring to life the flowing of a river in eastern Europe, the Vltava River.
While the song has been cited as metaphors for the movement of the river, from a stream to where the river passes by the countryside, over rapids and flows into the sea, there are other metaphors it can stand for, too.
With the springtime, we’re seeing the very rebirth of life. The birds are returning, such as the robin. We’re seeing the blades of grass slowing turning from a shade of brown to becoming a bit of green.
Soon, the buds on the trees will be there. Soon, the flowering of our fruit trees will be in place, starting their process of soon producing the fruit we enjoy in the summer and fall.
The song very well could stand as a metaphor of life itself. From rapidly growing and learning, enjoying a marriage to a loved one, perhaps having some rocky parts to our lives until it all comes to an end one day.
From time to time, when the sun peaks around the clouds just right into the newsroom, the sounds of “Moldau” will quietly play here at the office. It sets or continues the right mood of a renewing of life.
Then it’s back to Pandora supplying the music. It’s not some of the rougher music that plays privately — especially when “chase music” is needed to get to a scene of an incident or to get back to the office after covering an event in some faraway town. Those are times for a fast car, a watchful eye and a bit of daring, indeed.
At the office, it’s called “Classical for Studying Radio,” and like other stations on the web service, the channels blend in what you like with other items that are similar. It can be soothing and calming.
It’s a bit rooted in a music appreciation class from 20-plus years ago.
Those folks that put together those well-rounded prerequisites got it right as it only takes a few bars of certain songs to make the memories come back.
And truly appreciate so much.