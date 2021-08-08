The sound of the vacuum cleaner is going on the first floor of the Daily News building Sunday afternoon.
The smells of cleaning chemicals are coming from around the building, too.
Otherwise, there would probably be just one soul in the building for the most part — this one — until it’s time to insert publications and print this edition.
It’s important that we, as a society, recognize the role that our cleaning crews have played in our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to shop, to dine and to work.
During the past 18 months or so, there were several sectors that did give their thanks to the janitors and custodians. One sector that was very quick to offer their thanks were the healthcare workers who were on the front lines of this disease.
While they were providing the care to their patients, the used materials and the contaminated materials had to be disposed somewhere and those disposals had to be properly handled. That was our janitors and custodians.
The schools also went through their share to help provide a safe space for students to learn their lessons and for teachers to give those lessons. Those spaces don’t happen without the custodians and janitors who cleaned, scrubbed and did all they could so the doors could remain open.
We, as a society, have rightfully thanked our healthcare workers, our law enforcement and first responders and our educational staff who endured some very difficult circumstances.
Those praises seemingly have fallen away for our cleaning crews. In fact, some old habits have died really hard for many people. As people began to get back out in public, the litter began to pick back up with one very noticeable and disgusting addition: masks.
The count of paper masks littering parking lots and streets is lost on me, and unlike the wrappers, cups or cans that make up this litter, masks seem to be bit trickier when picking up. Who knows what was or wasn’t breathed onto those?
Of all the things that could litter, those blue paper masks are by far the worst. And without a device or gloves to pick those up, is it worth risking it?
We could all do our part to lighten the load for our fellow folks who make up cleaning crews. We can ensure our garbage is thrown away in the cans. We can do our part to make sure we leave a place in as good of shape as we found it.
It’s the least we could do as the janitors and custodians of our society shouldered a bigger burden in these past many, many months to ensure we had a clean path out of the pandemic.
Judge Smails in “Caddyshack” may have said that world needs ditch diggers in a sense that the job is looked down upon.
The pandemic should have taught all of us that even the jobs we perhaps thought less of or took for granted have a critical role to play in our society. And one of those critical jobs were done by our janitors, our custodians and our cleaning crews.