It’s become more and more cliché to say that our society is at a crossroads, that something needs to be done, to be fixed.
There’s been callbacks in the past by some that seek the return of older times, maybe to those rosy-colored glasses looks at the 1950s and how it seemed everything was in harmony.
It’s a start, but it’s not the finish. Those who want a return to a way of life of the ‘50s look back at it not only as how life in America was one where people looked for one another, but there was a projected strength in how the country was perceived around the world.
Those same people scoffed when someone philosophically different proclaimed that it took more than a family but the village, the community to raise a child.
Some of those same people also dismissed others where some philosophies on having a strong country also meant not showing force domestically, but instead showed some compassion to their fellow men, women and children.
Why can’t there be strength and yet the courage to have an open hand and an open mind at the same time?
Take the border situation that has baffled government officials for at least four presidential administrations. Clearly, we owe it to ourselves as a country and to our citizens here to protect our borders and ensure that whether its drugs or people being trafficked across it, we’re doing our part to stop it.
However, while also enforcing the border, don’t we owe it to this generation’s immigrants who are trying to enter the country to live and to work the opportunity to do so? Isn’t it wise to also try to efficiently process folks seeking to become citizens and enjoy the freedoms we have, too?
Violence continues to roil places big and small, near and far, and yet, what are we truly learning from each? What’s changed from what happened at Columbine High School in Colorado to Uvalde, Texas?
Much of the discussion after Columbine centered around the cliques and groups that were looking at each other with contempt without truly knowing each other. There are some ways we’ve made progress — think the O.J. DeJonge Eighth Grade Camp where kids are broken up to learn about each other. But what’s being reinforced in the home?
Are we — and pick whatever role you want — modeling kindness to others no matter who they are or where they’re from? Or, are we teaching contempt for others based on the differences we perceive are there, whether it’s political ideology, race, sex or something else?
One of the chief issues we face as a society is how we value each other, how we value life itself. Do we greet other people’s experiences that we see with a knowing smile or a roll of the eyes or a harrumph in disgust?
This openness to others does not necessarily mean we can condone or agree with the actions of others. It’s OK to have disagreements, and when in that parental role, to teach right from wrong. It’s not only an opportunity to teach what is wrong, but why.
The why question can be annoying when it comes from a curious toddler, over and over again, but it’s truly something none of us outgrows. Curiosity is a critical part of being human — it’s a way for all of us to learn right from wrong.
The sad part is some of the curiosity is being answered not only with how or what something is wrong, but an additional wariness of someone else because they are different. Those differences can be vast, some come be slight.
There needs to be more than curiosity, though. There needs a genuine warmth that we greet each other with, whether we find each other at the peak of happiness or the valleys of pain and angst.
In the span of at least two generations, maybe even more, our society has moved to one where the differences between us are sharpened more and more. The differences are cutting our society, even literally when you consider the violence we’re inflicting upon one another.
If we’re looking for a change, it would be good for all of us to dull those edges, make those fists open hands and outwardly and inwardly be a little more open to assist each other in the times of need we all go through.
Isn’t that the neighborly thing to do?