The summer months are usually marked by times of smiles and sunshine, water lapping ankles in the shallows of our lakes and rivers, the smell of suntan lotion being applied.
Many days, though, when the phone rings at the desk, it’s someone looking to get a memorial service into the newspaper. They’ve lost a loved one weeks or months ago, and now is the time when they’re gathering to remember.
Condolences are passed along as time, sometimes, doesn’t cure the aches of the heart. While they are remembering a parent, a child, a sibling or someone they truly loved, a comment often passed is not having the words to empathize with their time.
Certainly, there have been losses in my lifetime, but it’s been grandparents. Parents are still there. Siblings and children, too. Having lived in so many places for very short periods of time, that connective tissue with true, lifelong friends just isn’t there. A career path like this adds to the isolation when it seems you know so many different people.
Finding those right words happens not only when trying to assist someone through the grief they might be feeling.
For example, a reader rightfully took this desk to task on a headline that adjoined the second half of a letter to the editor about what he believed were gun control measures proposed by the president. There were two options to what that headline should have been, and we took neither. A phrase should have been in quotation marks to reflect the letter writer’s phrasing or a different phrase should have been used.
There’s no excuse for it. It was wrong. It also shows we’re human, and when we do wrong, we should ask forgiveness.
There was a wonderful point brought up by musician Bradford Loomis Saturday night during his performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, part of an incredible night with local Kaylie Wells opening with a handful of songs before Loomis took the stage.
Like what has been written here time and time again, people may not agree on everything, from the initial premise to the end conclusion. However, we’re all people, and we ought to be showing the love and respect for one another that we want in return, Loomis said.
Finding those right words or even notes can come in a bit of a pickle of a time. Loomis performed a song for Chris Herlein aka Boatman. As he was getting his guitar tuned up, strummed a few licks, he realized he was on the wrong chord. It drew some chuckles, but certainly his heart was in each note — strummed and sung.
There will be many times when people may expect a quick answer when talking to me, and there might be a few hard blinks of the eyes and maybe even a long pause before one comes. Why?
It has to do with finding the right words. There’s a need to convey a thought or even an opinion, but in a way that is in consideration of not just the understanding of those opinions but also an open reception to those opinions.
Putting them all together with tact and meaning is a much better measure than what could be blurted out.
Whenever anyone interacts with someone else, we want to be able to relate to the experiences they’ve had, good and bad.
When we can’t truly relate, though, it’s OK to say we’re still trying to find the right words, whether they’re spoken, written or sung.