MEARS —
How does anyone soften the hearts of others?
That question runs through the mind when listening to Denita and Bill Buchanan.
The Buchanans, with their family, are marking today the three-year anniversary of the shooting death of William Buchanan Jr., or Billy to mom and dad. Critical testimony is needed for the family to get the justice they seek, and the victim/witness who needs to step forward to help them is reluctant to do so.
The Buchanans sat down with the Daily News late last summer to discuss the matter, hoping that perhaps a story here and elsewhere in the media would soften the victim’s stance.
Nothing happened.
They reached out to other public officials, high within state government because the rays of hope and faith dimmed elsewhere.
Nothing happened.
They attempted to directly contact the victim via letters to an address in Jackson County thinking it would stir something.
“I sent them to her and to her mom. I sent a letter to both of them,” Denita Buchanan said earlier this week.
Nothing happened. No response at all.
“I tried so hard,” she said. “I gave them my phone number. I gave them my address. I told them, ‘Please call me. We can talk.’ … If you would help us, I will be there and our family will be there for you in court.
“We can do this together.”
There’s a flood of emotions, shared by the few who experience the death of a loved one who was allegedly murdered. While other cases move through the system, this particular one is not in the courts right now. All it needs is help from a victim who, herself, was allegedly shot that same morning.
Denita Buchanan said she sympathizes with Katelynn Buck, the other victim who was shot. She recalled the testimony Buck gave during the preliminary exam in 79th District Court, especially the cross-examination by the defense attorneys.
“(Al Swanson), was a bear, who (the defendant), had for an attorney,” she said. “He was a tough cookie. For her to get asked the questions she was asked, even at the time I was so angry, my heart broke for her. It was unbelievable some of the things they asked.
“I can understand her breaking down. I probably would have fallen off the stand if I were in (Buck’s) shoes. … My heart went out to her. … At the same time, she has to somehow put a block and say, ‘You’re not going to get to me. I’m going to do what’s right for my family, my children and for Billy and Billy’s family.’
“She’s got a tougher road on that stand.”
But that testimony was not admitted in 51st Circuit Court, and that put the pressure back on Buck to testify again to what took place that April day in 2019.
The Buchanans’ hurt is at a point where they are reaching anywhere and everywhere to get help finding the justice they seek, but the paths they take either go to a dead end or back to one solitary need — Buck’s testimony.
“We don’t know where else to turn,” she said. “What else are we supposed to say?”
Denita said these past three years also had an impact on her. There is a toll on the tenderness of her own heart.
“I don’t care about things (any) more. All I care about or focus on any more is Billy,” she said. “Everything I do, everywhere I go, I see him.”
She said she has “so much anger and so much hate built up. … And I can’t stand it.”
They stay in contact with the detectives with the matter, and law enforcement wants to see this case come to the same conclusion the family does.
The Buchanans will be gathering today in the known bowl area of the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, a favorite place for riders like their son, Billy. They’ll be releasing balloons in his favorite colors, too.
“It’s been three years. How many more years do we have to wait (for justice)?” Denita said.
Bill Buchanan’s family continues to carry some glimpses of hope, not only for justice but also for the softening of hearts of those whose testimony is needed in the case.
It could help to keep their own hearts open, too.