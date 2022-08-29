Tucked away, near the intersection of St. Mary and Lakeview streets in the Ludington, is the well-kept lawn and gardens of the James family.
And the point of pride for Diana James-Fritz is her zinnias.
Diana invited me over to take a look at her garden, and it was really good to catch up with a reader over life — hers, mine and society.
Since her zinnias have blossomed, she said neighbors and passers-by stop by to her home even though it’s a block off the beaten track of Tinkham Avenue.
“It is amazing how many people stop by our pond surrounded by my beautiful zinnias,” she wrote out in a 2 1/2-page note she gave me as we visited last week. “So many lovely conversations take place next to these zinnias.”
She wrote of the various bees and butterflies that stop by, but writing it is one thing. Seeing it is another.
While visiting, several monarch butterflies were flittering around, landing and taking away the pollen of the flowers. The bees also were finding a great place to pick up pollen. One bee, while we were there, was covered with specks of pollen across its wings and body.
The colors ranged from to shades of pink to shades of orange and nearly everything else in-between. One zinnia had a bloom growing inside another one. In another instance, two different colors of blooms were shooting from the same stem. The color is betrayed in the black-and-white pages of the Daily News, but it is something that Diana isn’t just sharing with her neighbors on a personal basis, but online as well.
“I believe color makes people happy,” she wrote in her note, and she has some insight into wellbeing of others as she’s worked as a director of nursing in a variety of places over the course of her life. “Everyone is going through something, but how nice it is to take your mind off of your troubles and just focus on the zinnias.”
The joy of her flowers and sharing them with others also provides some help for her, too. Diana’s survived cancer twice, and now she’s a patient at the Cleveland Clinic because of stress that her cardiac system received in her two fights with cancer.
Perhaps because of the fights she’s endured, she’s taking a very pleasant, very optimistic approach to life. And Diana wants to share it.
“Health issues can be so hard to live with, but no matter what, we still have to be determined to still life,” she wrote. “Focus on the beauty that is all around us. I think all too often we take it for granted.”
There’s much in life beyond the beauty that surrounds us naturally that is taken for granted.
Nature’s beauty, though, can have a way to break down some barriers within each of us and between people, too.
“I believe in life there are far greater things than money. Just look around,” she wrote. “We are so blessed despite the crazy things going on in this world. Too many people have been in a rut since COVID struck.
“Come over, see the zinnias and give yourself a break.”