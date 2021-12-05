While cruising around the county and then some last Tuesday, picking up the entry blanks for the Daily News’ Deer of the Year, conversations were struck as to how the contest went.
There were all sorts of ideas voiced, but one problem is very clear: For whatever reason, people were reluctant to share how they did through the contest, people were reluctant to share photos of their successful hunts or both.
There’s no denying that society has changed a bit when it comes to sharing our news with others.
Over the course of the past few years, we as a staff have taken fewer and fewer successful photos of successful deer hunters. There was a time within the past couple of decades where there would be as many as six or seven successful hunts to have a photo taken. Recently? This year we had one, and last year we had none.
The number of wedding engagements have shrunk, too. The same for marriages and anniversaries. The rate at which people are deciding to be married may have changed over the course of time. People may be opting instead to have a common law arrangement. The statistics aren’t the fingertips here, but it clearly shows in our pages that fewer people are sharing these moments in the newspaper.
Part of it is social media. This isn’t to rail against social media with yet another negative. Rather, instead of calling up a relative or a neighbor to share what’s going on in our lives, we turn to our devices to share it that way.
It could be a successful deer hunt. It could be one of life’s great moments from the birth of a child to an engagement or marriage or anniversary. And sometimes, it’s even a death.
Whether it’s a deer hunt or a photo of a group making a donation to a non-profit organization, those are in the newspaper at no cost. Engagements, marriages and anniversaries are noted a nominal cost. Obituaries can be very costly, some with a fee in the hundreds of dollars. It isn’t easy.
What is easy is finding a way to share news, though, through us. One of the critiques of social media is that whether you’re an individual or a group or a business is that you’re only reaching those within your circle of relatives and friends or like-minded people.
In many or even most cases, the notifications you receive from social media are run through algorithms to get you to respond to them. Those notifications will continue to come the more you respond to certain things or people.
What about a group you are a part of or a celebrity or business you like or even an individual on social media that you are linked but you hardly interact with? How many things did you miss from previous posts they made without the notification?
The point here is that social media may seem have an infinite audience for what you place on it, but in many ways it doesn’t. Something like a newspaper, while believed to have a limited audience — if done well — connects with many people from a variety of backgrounds in carrying out its core mission above all others — to inform.
Some people share very, very often in social media. Others share very little on social media or even outside the virtual realm and in real life (guilty).
I’d encourage you to reconsider whether you share your news with us, though, from deer hunting to life changes to so much more. You never know where you’ll get that “attaboy” or “attagirl” from — inside your circle of friends or acquaintances or the neighbor a few miles over you see at our local merchants or events.