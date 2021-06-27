Seeing a couple’s anniversary announcement, especially one that marks decades, is something that is simply amazing.
Each time a couple, or their kids, looks to mark that special moment in these pages, it takes a couple of minutes to become refocused on finishing the tasks still yet to be done.
The first question almost always starts with, how did they do it? How did they make it 50 or 60 years? Having been married for not even half of that, it’s hard to imagine what kinds of good times and bad that each respective couple may have gone through.
There certainly were instances where the couple didn’t agree on things. And there definitely were instances where the couple were overjoyed by the accomplishments of the other. For all of the instances that all were able to see, there were likely hundreds more that were privately shared between the pair.
Looking over those golden anniversaries, or more, you think about those times when they were married, somewhere in the 1960s and 1970s these days. You think about how the family dynamic has shifted tremendously in the intervening decades.
With a litany of societal issues that occurred in those 50 or 60 years, there’s been shifts in the number of divorces, the number of single parents making a go of it even without getting married. There’s a number of folks who you might consider common law spouses as they’ve lived together, but they’ve done so without wedding bands or even wedding bells.
As much there is much to imagine what the toils of life there are for family situations that aren’t in that stereotypical situation from decades ago, there’s still this fabric that reminds all of us when we see those momentous milestone anniversaries.
Anyone in any relationship will readily say that there are some things that drives them a bit crazy when it comes to their spouse. Some will be a more forthright than others about that tick or habit that is a bit maddening. Others won’t be so.
It’s not just the announcements that we carry in the newspaper that get that imagination churning. It’s when you’ve gotten to know some friends who reach those milestones, some celebrating those moments with as many as they can pack into a room while others choose to do so quietly. Both instances happened recently.
The one thing that stands out perhaps most of all when it comes to those milestone anniversaries is that they certainly can set an example of how a marriage can work. Those couples, though, will likely say it takes work themselves to make it that way.
Busch comes home
Early last week, Maryanne Busch called the desk to let us know how her husband, Doug, is doing.
In mid-June, we published a story about Doug and Maryanne, and Doug was awaiting news as to whether he be able to the recipient of a heart transplant. He was the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor, dealing with a heart failure and making the most of his genetic disease, hypertropic cardiomyopathy.
Maryanne thought it would be great to be able to reach friends through the newspaper, seeking cards to help lift Doug’s spirit. Doug is physically fit, but the condition he suffers from makes the heart abnormally thick, and the thickness makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood.
There was hope that Doug, because he was fit as a fiddle outside of his heart, would be in line for a new heart.
However, Maryanne called to say that the staff at the hospital decided that because the pressure in his circulatory system would not come down even with a new heart, the transplant committee declined to keep him on its transplant list.
She said her husband was due to return home to Ludington late last week, and he will be doing his normal routines that he’s learned to use to assist with his heart condition.
Maryanne said she and Doug were grateful for the outreach he received through the many cards that were sent his way to Ann Arbor.
Think of your neighbors this weekend
A form letter was sent in as a letter to the editor. The reason it’s easy to spot is because the exact same thing was submitted to our sister newspaper, the Oceana’s Herald-Journal.
It’s from Bill Weimer, the vice president of Phantom Fireworks, based in Youngstown, Ohio. The message, though, is something we should all keep in mind whenever we would like to light off our own fireworks displays.
Weimer is encouraging people to be respectful of your neighbors with your fireworks displays. He cites the adverse effects fireworks can have on neighboring people and animals. He encourages folks to talk to their neighbors about your intentions to light fireworks, and to make sure you clean up any debris from the display afterward.
He had some safety tips, something we’ll be writing about in the coming days as Independence Day draws near. Weimer also writes that honoring a curfew is wise, and most professional shows end by 11 p.m.
Not bad advice.