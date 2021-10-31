A good way to cause a distraction here is to mention a place that sounds different or peculiar in some way.
The same could be said of some stretch of road that might have different attractions along it.
Whenever these scenarios pop up, it’s like saying squirrel to a dog — whatever attention it had before evaporates instantaneously, and it becomes a search for that new and almost immediate item of interest.
Looking at a notification on Instagram, an account for USEnds.com — not some apocalyptic website about our country’s destruction but rather photos of where the U.S.-numbered highways end in our country.
As an example, if you look up U.S. 10, it shows the original endpoints for the highway in Seattle and Detroit as well as the current endpoints in Fargo, North Dakota, and Bay City. (Side note: photos of Ludington are shown here, too, because as recently as 2018, the Michigan Department of Transportation put a sign up indicating as such just before the privately-owned dock for the SS Badger here.)
What caused the curiosity? The mention that U.S. 75 comes to a dead end at the Canadian border because the crossing was closed by Canada started it. It was off to check out the map and then satellite-view on the cell phone to see what it looks like, thousands of miles away, from the comfort of the couch.
It wasn’t the first time. The curiosity can strike when a spam call shows up on the phone, too. Where is that town in Florida? Where is this place in Georgia? On to the online map. Let’s look at the satellite-view. How about the terrain-view.
Then, with the assistance of Google Street View, let’s glide through the downtown area.
Getting lost in Google Street View itself can suck out the hours. Wow, this mountain road has a lot of hairpin turns, but what does it look like? And off to the computer for a view.
Sometimes, though, the Google Street View is a bit older, sometimes dating as far back as the late 2000s. It shows, sometimes, what was and the curiosity turns to what is. Sometimes the satellite-view will help with that, too.
It doesn’t have to be those mentions of strange places or winding roads, either. It could be a memory of a time gone by. Is that house still standing where the family once lived? Or that house? That house? That house? How about that one? What’s along the old school bus route we took to and from school?
In some cases, the houses are still there. In others, they’re not. Some schools were torn down and replaced. Other schools are still standing, as they did long before being a student in the hallway.
That’s even if those Google Street View vehicles went down those gravel roads that some of the houses were located. Back to the satellite-view.
Growing up, it was more about looking at road maps, road atlases, topographic maps and more. Technology, though, has led to a longer and longer distractions.
It sure is a cheaper alternative all the way around than actually hitting the open road. And it can show a bit of maybe some places to visit in person one day.