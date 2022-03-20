Nothing perhaps illustrates how much news can change as what we here in the Daily News newsroom went through late last week.
We were told by the Michigan Press Association that we achieved Newspaper of the Year for our newspaper size last Thursday. And, we published a front-page story based on that information.
Roughly 24 hours later, we were informed that, in fact, we didn’t win. We were second-best. We had to publish a correction instead.
Great. Just great.
For about 24 hours, it felt as though there was a bit of recognition for the work done by the hardy few remaining in the newsroom that put this together six days per week. It was something we could share with the community about us, proving in a different light that while we have competitors in a variety of ways and through a variety of means, we more than hold our own in telling our communities’ stories.
When it comes to these awards from the MPA, or even the ones we seek out from the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors, there is very much an element of subjectivity going on. What exactly appeals to the judges?
It’s similar to this story. Long before my career kicked off full-time, an internship opportunity was sought out at various places around the state. I sought out places that were close to home or places where I knew I could stay temporarily with family. One of those places was a daily newspaper downstate near my grandparents’ farm in Webberville.
In this line of work, you typically give not just a resume and a cover letter when seeking a job, but also some parts of your portfolio. It’s to show the employer that you can handle different types of assignments, and it’s usually about six items.
The editor conducted an interview, and said the job was mainly writing stories on local businesses in their coverage area. The businesses, though, would have the ability to read over the stories being written before they were published — a term we call an advertorial. The editor enjoyed one similar “new business” story that was in that selection of the portfolio sent to them for consideration because it showed I could handle the summer-long assignment.
But, that “new business” story that was included was not overseen by the business before it was printed. And I didn’t take the internship because of the feeling that the integrity of what was being written would be compromised, and with it, the integrity I was attempting to build early in my career.
Readers need to believe that what they’re reading is independent of the subject, from business to government. Readers have to believe that what they’re reading isn’t bought and paid for through direct payments or other means to a writer or photographer.
We trade not on the items we produce but on the honor and integrity of our words and images.
Thankfully, the internship experience was done in Standish, and the editor there allowed for me to have all sorts of different experiences during that summer.
It’s important to note that while the “new business” story wasn’t what I felt was the strongest story I sent to them, the lesson learned was you never quite know what will appeal to those who will be judging you.
In approaching 22 years in this business full-time and nearly half of that here, submitting all sorts of things for consideration for awards, it still surprises what piques the interest of judges and receives an award and what doesn’t. To earn MPA Newspaper of the Year, a newspaper must build up enough first, second or third place finishes to beat out the other newspapers in its class.
Not just this year, but for the past three years, we’ve been very close to being able to call ourselves an eight-time MPA Newspaper of the Year. We didn’t proclaim those near-victories because the organizations that told us privately we were close didn’t list a top three when the final results were announced — just who won.
We’ve already heard from a few folks who congratulated us on what we’ve accomplished. One couple wrote a very touching email Saturday that means more than they know, including noting the correction we were forced to write explaining that what we proclaimed on the front of our newspaper on Friday was wrong in Saturday’s editions, but still telling us how much they appreciated all we do every single day.
That means a lot was my reply.
Winning an award in this business really is similar to the stories we tell, the photos we take and the newspapers we produce day in and day out. It’s similar to the experience in interviewing for an internship — you just don’t know how and what will resonate.
Awards are one thing, though. If we resonate with you — the readers and advertisers of the Daily News — and you support us, there truly is no greater feeling.
If we aren’t resonating with you, there will be far greater pain felt not only by us but the communities we cover than the stinging feeling of having an award stripped away.