While looking through a news feed — and in need of a good distraction in light of the last few weeks of news around the state and country — something tripped up some thoughts.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the computer game, “The Oregon Trail.”
This is one of the truly greatest games ever developed, and it put down the educational part of what video games can and should be.
To back up, “The Oregon Trail” allowed users to set out on the historical namesake. You could pick what type of career path you had from a banker to a farmer and when during the calendar to leave Missouri for Oregon.
During the course of the game, the computer would throw certain calamities the gamer’s way, from various problems with the wagon to diseases and even death of members of your travel party.
One of the most popular functions: hunting. The squirrels would move so quick across the screen in the later versions of the game. Getting a bear would easily feed the crew.
Players had opportunities to cross various rivers in a couple of different ways. And there were some forts along the way where trading could be done, if you didn’t spend all of your money before setting out on the trail.
Success means reaching the end of the Snake River in Oregon, either through the toll road if you have money or drifting the wagon down the river’s treacherous waters.
The game left a mark on those who played it, and it’s something that was shared within this household. Our kids played it at times — just in full color on our home personal computer and not the greens of the Apple IIe we had when were going through school.
“The Oregon Trail” was one of those games that brought video games into the classroom. There were other ones, too. Being a bit of a history and geography nerd, another one of those games that stood out a generation ago was “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”
That game, developed in 1985 integrated clues about various places around the world as gamers attempted to capture criminals. Progression in capturing the criminals eventually led to the tough task of capturing the namesake of the game. Unlike “The Oregon Trail,” Carmen Sandiego led to all sorts of later iterations and even some television shows.
It shouldn’t be as jarring as it is to say that “The Oregon Trail” is 50 years old this year. Well, maybe. “Pong,” the breakout video game by Atari, doesn’t turn 50 until next year, 2022. “The Oregon Trail” didn’t start its trek as a popular game until a handful of years after its initial development.
When people discuss different generations, perhaps the one referring to those in Generation X could be called a generation of gamers. They’re the ones that grew up with “Pong,” “Pac-Man,” “Super Mario Bros.” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
While some of games may not seem to have much redemptive value, there are many games that capture the kids’ imaginations while also teaching them a thing or several about history, geography, math and more.
It’s amazing that’s been happening now for 50 years.