There was a mention in my regular column that I was able to get into Sunset Bay Antiques in downtown Ludington, thanks in large part to the awesome weather last Saturday.
What I found and could not pass up, though, was a wooden dime.
The wooden dime was for the Ludington Homecoming Celebration, running from Aug. 5 though 8, 1937. The dime was “good for cash in Ludington up to 12 noon August 5, 1937.”
On the back, printed in red, stated that the wooden certificate was issued by the Pere Marquette Memorial Association “in commemoration of the Pere Marquette Pageant and Ludington Homecoming Celebration on August 5, 6, 7, 8, 1937, and is redeemable at the face value stamped thereon in the United States coin at the Ludington State Bank.” It was signed A.W. Church, president and R.L. Stearns, treasurer.
Using an online inflation calculator, that dime is worth about $2 today.
Looking back at the copy of the Ludington Daily News from Aug. 5, 1937, it indicated events Thursday through that Sunday that included dinners, parades, concerts and more. Each night was a flare illumination of “Pere Marquette’s deathsite.”
“Final rehearsal of the mammoth pageant cast was held Wednesday night,” the Daily News reported. “Scenery, stage, sound and lighting equipment for the full 14 scenes, seating accommodations and all other grounds preparations are completed and Oriole field is ready to receive the large audiences expected to view the colorfully impressive spectacle.”
In 1937, there were more than 60 floats in the parade that Saturday plus 300 marchers and four bands.
After some looking through our archives, it appears as though the Pere Marquette Pageant continued into 1955 — and it was tied to the centennial celebration of Mason County itself. Like in 1937, there was a four-night celebration of the pageant. According to the July 18, 1955, edition of the Daily News, there was a cast of 300 to participate at what was called the West Michigan Fairgrounds. According to this account, Rt. Rev. Robet Nelson Spencer, bishop of the Episcopal church, wrote the narrative for the former Pere Marquette Memorial Association’s pageant in 1935, 1936 and 1937. In 1955, he read the death scene narrative.
While much of the pageant was tied to Father Marquette, perhaps as the city is preparing for its 150th, looking through our city’s past on the variety of events we’ve hosted could provide some insight to see about bringing back those events for a one-time only.
All this from a $3 antique store find.