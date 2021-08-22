Dialing the phone to make arrangements to cover a sports event more than a decade ago in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, came one of the most interesting and even jarring messages.
Did I want to hear the options in English, Spanish or Hmong?
The Hmong people were brought to America as refugees from oppressive regimes in Vietnam and Laos. Thousands settled in Minnesota with many making their way to Wisconsin and other states in our country.
In a place that is predominantly white, you didn’t see Asian Americans unless you thought about it a bit more, or looked a bit more beyond the surface. One place where some of the Hmong were was the local farmer’s market, selling their goods from the farms they had.
Seeing the images, a little bit of the video and especially the tales of the Afghans fleeing their native country for fear of retribution from the Taliban, it brought up thoughts of the Hmong.
Curiosity struck about the Hmong — how did they get here? Why? When? How come they seem to be pretty good in tennis when the school I covered played schools from the La Crosse area?
In seriousness, the curiosity quickly turned to the Afghans. What will become of them? Where will they settle? How will those of us who have lived here all of our lives view them and accept them?
It seems our country has more than a mixed history when it comes to not only the waves of immigrants that arrived on our shores, but also how we’ve lived alongside our Native American brethren.
At times — and sometimes they’re echoes of the not-to-distant past — where some believe those who come here need to assimilate immediately. Those peoples need to learn a specific language. They need to forget their customs, their traditions and become whatever is deemed to be American.
Look at the tragic tales coming out of Canada with the finding of unmarked graves at boarding schools there that more often than not were of indigenous peoples in that country. Canada wasn’t the only area in North America where first peoples were being indoctrinated with a new culture. It happened here in the United States. It happened here in Michigan.
At the same time, as droves of peoples came from Europe, they found and founded communities throughout our country. Whether you look at the various neighborhoods in the cities that has a certain ethnic flavor like Italian, Irish or Polish to name a few, just look at what the Danes and Swedes did here.
In many cases, those peoples became accustomed to their new country, their new neighbors and getting to know folks down the block with a different ethnic background. But, boy oh boy, we kept some of those great dishes from our own respective heritages.
It seems that’s roughly how things have gone for the Hmong. They assimilated into America in the past handful of decades. In fact, Sunisa Lee won an Olympic gold medal this year in Tokyo, a Hmong American from Minnesota. It was Lee who shined while Simone Biles was unable to compete.
While we can point to Lee and the Hmong as a way for a people seeking refuge from horrible things in their homeland have become American, how are we going to see the Afghans who make their way here?
And to a larger extent, how are we going to treat any immigrant to our country trying to seek a better way of life not only for themselves, but to give the generations after them an opportunity to be American?
Will there be additional rules, regulations and stipulations for them to overcome? Or we will work with these potentially new Americans, embracing them and guiding them as they, too, embrace their new home, new neighbors and show us a thing or two of things we might not have thought of before?
It will interesting to see how those who reach our shores not only be Afghans but become Americans. And it will be interesting to see if and how we embrace them.