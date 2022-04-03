As the weather starts to turn warmer and the days longer, it’s more and more hallmarks of spring.
With spring begets spring cleaning, and that, in turn, can bring about the yard sales and more.
Admittedly, I’m a sucker for yard sales, antique shops and flea markets.
In the past decade, it’s been fun to look through the yard sales that are listed in the newspaper or our shopper, circling the listings that appeal and make a Saturday morning out of it with my wife — when we have the spare time and cash to do so.
As we grow closer and closer to our are opening up more, with some of the seasonal shops nearing their reopening, we also take in those various places just to see if perhaps they might have something a bit different or new to us that might work for our home.
That leaves the flea market. We went a few times to the flea market hosted by the fairgrounds a handful of times. It can, though, be a bit of a quick trip because of the number of vendors.
It’s a bit different than what I grew up with.
Growing up for a time in north Oakland County, there is the Dixieland Flea Market at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Telegraph Road in Waterford. This place was jam-packed full of all kinds of vendors. At the time, getting my second- and third-grade hands Garbage Pail Kids cards was the thing.
That flea market was a way to spend a small portion of a day on a Saturday for certain, but it was not the biggest flea market attended — and I’ve yet to be at one this large since, including in Shipshewana, Indiana.
Down in Anderson, South Carolina, is the Jockey Lot — and it’s massive. The Jockey Lot is on more than 65 acres with vendors outside and inside. The inside portion was simply several very long pole barns or sheds, all attached, that went for beyond what the eye could see. And that was partly because it was obscured by the mass of people there.
My family and I lived just up the road from Anderson at the time — from about the fourth grade through the ninth grade — and this place definitely killed a full day of bargain hunting. Of course they had all sorts of things a pre-teen boy would want and some of that yucky stuff the parents wanted, too.
Right around that same time, because of visitation with my other parent as they were divorced, I became acquainted with the flea market in Armada, in northern Macomb County.
We would go on Sundays — not very good of us as we probably should have been in church instead — but it started at 6 a.m. on a Sunday. It meant we had to be up extra early to be sure we were there to get all of the good deals. For me, albeit with little money, it was searching out sports cards or tapes for my radio.
To this day, seeking out a bargain at a yard sale, a flea market or antique shop — and really at any other place — on that little knick-knack or that item that very well still has some life left in it and can be put to good use in our home is something that my wife and I continue to do.
Finding that massive flea market — indoors or outdoors — relatively close to home is a task that still is yet to be completed.