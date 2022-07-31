Here we are, the first of the two big election days is hours away.
Lyla McClelland called up late last week to discuss what can be said about the elections in Mason County. She knows a thing or several when it comes to elections. McClelland is one of the Republican representatives on the Mason County Board of Canvassers — the group that certifies the election and makes it official after the ballots are cast.
She called because she wanted to share her concern that perhaps there might be people within our county who are thinking about our last election in November 2020. It’s safe to say we can recall what happened at a national level on that one.
The continued specter of wrongdoing with elections will be raised again today in Detroit where the Republican candidate for Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo, will likely make allegations against current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat. They’re going to have back-to-back press conferences, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m.
Whatever they’ll be debating, it won’t affect us here. And neither of the two won’t be on the ballot Tuesday, either. We’ll get our chance to choose one of them or a third party candidate this coming November.
Instead, focusing on us, here in Mason County, McClelland wanted to make sure we got the word out that the elections are secure. I couldn’t agree more.
In covering two previous cycles, 2018 and 2020, it’s clear that each and every one of our local township and city clerks — in conjunction with Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly — take painstaking care in elections.
And that’s essentially in every facet. Whether from it’s voter registration to absentee ballots, from same-day registration of voters to working the polls before, during and after the voting hours, the clerks and poll workers do a phenomenal job of making sure everything is accurate and on the up-and-up.
Granted, McClelland saw more than her fair share of elections over the years. It’s safe to say she’s been more attentive to this process than myself.
Think of an election of an accounting process. And although we’ve heard of audits well after the fact, the audits start to happen literally the night of the election after the polls close.
It’s after 8 p.m. that the workers begin their work to make sure what the machines tally in terms of votes cast with what they have in hand. In the past two cycles, there have been instances where a voting precinct’s results were turned into the county clerk’s office several hours after the polls close. Why? It’s because that very first audit needs to match what the machine tallied against the ballots cast.
Not only is that audit key, but the ballots are sealed right there at the precinct by watchful witnesses, not to be tampered with until our Board of Canvassers review the election.
That’s why when we report the next day, we report with unofficial results. That’s what we have until the Board of Canvassers certify the election and they’re the group that makes it official.
And, as a part of their step in the process, that board, too, will review the number of ballots cast against what the machines tallied. McClelland said sometimes their auditing of precincts can take some time because they need to count and count and count again those ballots. Essentially, they’re doing an audit. And that board does that every single election.
That’s why, in part, it’s almost laughable to raise concerns about voting machines being connected to the internet. Kelly has told us numerous times in the past, our machines here do not have that ability. Plus, think about just how remote some of our township halls are. There is a push to bring high-speed internet into our more remote areas, like Meade and Logan townships.
Anyone that heads those ways knows even cell service can be non existent, let alone internet service.
Certainly, with anything involving people, mistakes can happen. Poor Hamlin Township Clerk Catherine Lewis was harassed following the 2020 election because people believed dead voters participated. The online information that led to the harassment was incorrect — fed in by people who make mistakes.
That brings us right back to the checks and balances that happen many, many times over during each and every election here. It happens in the local precincts from townships to cities. And it happens with our board of canvassers as multiple people check and compare results before coming to an agreement and passing those election tallies on to the next stage.
If you’ve already voted absentee, you might want to send a thank you later this week to your local clerk. And if you’ll be in line to mark a ballot whether with a pen or with the electronic ballot, thank the poll workers for taking the time to help ensure a clean and safe election.