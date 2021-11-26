A new era of education for Ludington’s elementary school students is on the horizon, coming when Ludington Elementary School welcomes students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade at the first of the year.
Before we get there, though, memories are being shared of each of the last of the neighborhood schools within Ludington Area Schools — Foster, Franklin and Lakeview elementary schools along with Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center.
Lakeview recently hosted a night where current students and parents could get a chance to see the school in a different light.
The Mason County Historical Society was there to show some artifacts from early education and images from the original Lakeview Elementary School.
We were able to locate a few shots of Lakeview, too, from our archives, from the original building’s demolition to the construction of the current school building.
Darlene Ponko, a one-time student at the original building and teacher at the current building, related a story of the fire escapes when she was a student where students slid down a tube to the outside from the second floor.
Foster Elementary, at one time, was actually Ludington High School with the varsity basketball team playing in Oriole Hall — Foster’s current gym.
We were able to find a time — December 1967 exactly — when the kindergarten class at Foster Elementary was making butter during a project. In another photo, we found students moving materials into a classroom in January 1970.
We also located an image of Mrs. Lewis at Franklin Elementary School in the library.
But we also want to not only show you some images of the past, we want to invite you to tell us your memories of the neighborhood schools — these three or even the ones that are long gone such as Longfellow and South Hamlin.
You can do so in a letter to the editor. Feel free to drop it by 202 N. Rath or email it to editor@ludingtondailynews.com. Be sure to include your phone number so we can verify it.