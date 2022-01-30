The day wasn’t quite complete — at least the brain was saying so — when having a conversation about the few ups and the many downs of the week.
It was between events that needed to be attended that the conversation took place.
Because of the amount of work necessary and the pace needed to accomplish those tasks plus the work schedule of the other person, it’s often that those conversations that may happen daily or several times a day are instead pushed back, condensed or don’t happen at all.
Both of us in the conversation shared the trials we’re going through in life — essentially all at our respective workplaces. Each of us had our own respective challenges — with colleagues, demands of each of our jobs and how worn out and burned out each felt.
At the time of the conversation Saturday night, matter-of-factly, the statement was made that something will come along to give a spark.
Call it an answered prayer, but it happened Sunday morning. Granted, the spark of inspiration or to be resolute in looking ahead to another grind by the hour, day and week took place in a church pew — something any pastor or reverend would likely say is as sweet as their favorite hymn.
It might not be in that situation for some or many people, though. That’s where we all can come into play.
Some people wear their life’s troubles clearly. It’s shown by the look on their faces, the light in their eyes and how they move about the day.
Others do a better job of masking what they can from others to see, putting on that happy face so as not to show the true impact of the tough times they’re going through.
Unfortunately, our society’s shift into an era where how others are affected aren’t taken into others’ account. The nastiness that is seen as people interact with each other virtually also is taking place between others in real life. Or, there isn’t genuine good regard to others but rather a move to disparage while others are around or gossip.
In having a conversation with someone Wednesday afternoon, they said much of the generation that is growing up now is adverse to sharing something troubling with someone else in-person. Rather, take a look at the social media of people. What they won’t say in-person or communicate privately as problem areas are instead put up on social media for the world to see.
There can be a converse to the social media sharing of the bad, but it doesn’t have to be some catchy inspirational quote from older, wiser or bygone famous person.
It very well could be just a quick note to say that what it is that each of us going through might be tough now. We can even acknowledge that perhaps things can get even tougher later — even sooner than we think.
All of us though, can help lift each other up through kindness and compassion, hitting that “like” button or giving something a “heart.” It’s through those intangibles that perhaps we can be a spark of inspiration or steel our resolve to continue to give life all we’ve got.