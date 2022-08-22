Once the roofing project is completed at the Mason County Courthouse, it might not be enough in spaces to support what is ahead inside the building.
The judges are taking a bit of a break this week and into next as they attend a conference. Judge Susan Sniegowski of the 51st Circuit Court tried to get in some vacation this month, too, but that was sidelined because of a lawsuit in Oceana County tied to the August primary election.
The dockets in the courts have grown exponentially in the past several months for a variety of reasons. The availability of both 79th District Court Judge John Middlebrook and Sniegowski in circuit court changed on July 1 when the courts were realigned. The previous alignment had Mason County with Lake County. Now, Mason County is aligned with Oceana County.
We were hoping to analyze and report some of the causes of the docket backup affecting the courts ahead of the realignment. Some of the sourcing just didn’t come through — and it happens in this line of work. There was a lot of time spent with Mason County Chief Judge Jeff Nellis and Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink to get their thoughts.
Nellis said part of the back-up is because there are several newer faces in a variety of places, from the prosecutor’s office to the courts and then some.
“(There’s) a new prosecutor, lots of new attorneys (who are) not necessarily used to dealing with each other and work things out. Some people would say, ‘Why doesn’t every case go to trial?’ There’s a good reason for that because we only have one jury trial room,” Nellis said back in late May, identifying yet another obstacle hampering the legal process in Mason County and there was another: “We’ve got a limited number of attorneys. We’re finding out that if every case didn’t settle and went to trial, you wind up with these backlogs. This has established that.
“It’s not that every case needs to be tried, but lots of them can be worked out and there’s nothing wrong with that, as far as I’m concerned.”
There are a number of certain things that are happening. One, we’ve seen an increase in the felony count of resisting/obstructing/assault an officer from the prosecutor’s office.
“My thought on that is law enforcement is a very difficult field right now. And so I wouldn’t say I would encourage those cases, but I want law enforcement to know that we have their backs, and that we take their maltreatment lightly,” Kreinbrink said in June. “And we don’t tolerate citizens or civilians who disrespect our law enforcement officers. Certainly, there are cases where we have to make internal adjustments and there are times where (Mason County Chief Assistant Prosector) Beth (Hand) has approached me and said, hey this is kind of a weak case (and) I’ve talked to the officer, and they’re OK with pleading it down.
“But I can’t tell you how many stories of where officers were injured and had resisting and obstructing charges pled down to a misdemeanor. And that, to me, is unacceptable. It’s hard enough being on the street. If an officer feels like I’ve been spit on and the prosecutor doesn’t care, what makes them motivated to work hard or present strong cases.”
Kreinbrink also made some changes since being elected to office. The office is putting forth its best offer to defendants going through the system nearly right after the arraignment.
“If the defendant chooses to run the preliminary examination, which means that we have to call officers in on their day off, victims in, other witnesses, essentially for us, it’s running a mini-trial,” Kreinbrink said. “The thought is for us, if we have to go through that extra length, your initial first and best offer is off the table. You’re either going to end up with no offer or it’s going to be a worse offer.”
However, in some instances, some of the evidence that should be available to the defendants isn’t complete when matters are in the preliminary stages. While the plea offers from the prosecutor’s office diminish as the matters proceed into circuit court, the defense attorneys may not have all the information they need to properly advise their clients as to whether to take the deal or not before they can sometimes quickly reach a bindover for felonies.
As Nellis said, the number of attorneys for the defense is a small pool, too. Most of the defendants who are charged receive attorneys appointed through the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. Those attorneys sign on to take on those cases, but they’re few in number. It’s making each of those attorneys’ caseloads skyrocket, too.
Because the two sides in many cases are still working through a working relationship in many regards, it’s creating a serious backlog of work — and creating a long list of jury trials in circuit court.
As of Monday afternoon, there are six individuals awaiting jury trials on seven matters all of which are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Put them off? Where? The split time for the judges’ work isn’t helping. In fact, retired Judge Peter Wadel is hearing matters, too, to eliminate the backlog.
Sniegowski is implementing one measure to prevent a reoccurrence of a situation that happened more than once this year. In at least two instances, a jury pool was brought in for selection. In one, the defendant agreed to a plea and the jury was excused — with several upset potential jurors over having to upend their day. In the second instance, the defendant simply didn’t show up for the scheduled jury trial, and that individual was ordered to pay restitution to the court.
Sniegowski, now, is having final trial conferences where it is one final time for a defendant to take a plea before notices are sent to potential jurors. It’s a move to prevent added expense and time to the taxpayers.
“It’s a couple thousand dollars per trial. It’s not cheap. That’s another thing that folks don’t understand. … It’s expensive. You’ve got to summon the jurors in, you have to pay them their mileage. There’s a meal or two or five. There’s extra work the jury coordinator has to put in.
“It’s an undertaking, and that’s our job, but it does cost extra money. In a typical year — and this is based on my recollection — in a typical year, we do three, four or five trials, jury trials. We do lots of non-jury trials.”
Even with the change implemented by Sniegowski, at least one jury trial was scheduled earlier this summer for after Jan. 1, 2023, and very well could come to its completion in February 2023. Dozens more are scheduled between now and then.
Court clerks and staff are finding it challenging to find spots on the calendar for the immense amount of cases coming through the system.
Given the way the dockets look these coming months, it’ll be difficult finding parking spots outside the courthouse, too, even after the roofers are done with their job.