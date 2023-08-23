Tonight, I’ll be right where I love to be: on the sidelines of a high school football game.
For the 22nd fall, with camera in hand, I’ll be at Spartan Community Field to take in what is now a doubleheader of junior varsity and varsity football between the Mason County Central Spartans and the Wyoming Godwin Heights Wolverines.
Even with a promotion and a move to pass on knowledge to other folks to avoid those fullbacks and receivers heading for the sidelines in an attempt to avoid a tackle or make that catch, I simply can’t resist the sideline.
When it comes to football, it’s at the high school level that shines the brightest.
There are the smiles as you come into each field from the ticket-takers and snapping up the sheet of paper to tell you who is in what position. There is always a sense of excitement, the kids running around heaving a ball to their classmates, the classmates talking and smiling and laughing.
Some schools, too, have their cheerleaders practicing their cheers and chants as they prepare for the game, too.
It’s watching as team prepares for the night, getting a read on how each offense is supposed to work and how defense needs to attack their opponents, too.
Then comes the band. They’ll introduce us to those who are playing that night, and they’ll be there as the game rolls on — plus, at halftime, the band takes the field and gives their best performance, too.
Over the years, watching from the sidelines and sometimes from the pressbox, teams of all sizes did their best to compete. Some schools were struggling with numbers and struggling to get a victory, but the kids — most times boys and sometimes girls — did everything they could to achieve what they can with the team.
Some schools were expected to make that big step to the state championship game. And many times, they did. What a fun trip as an observer as their respective towns get caught up in the fever of a playoff run.
Honestly, I treasured the underdog getting that victory to lift up a community’s spirits as much as a state championship game.
It came as little to no surprise, then, that as our Matthew Scheidel and I were working on teaching him some of the finer points of photographing football at last week’s scrimmage in Big Rapids, it couldn’t be helped that standing there, on the sideline and just watching, that’s where I belonged.
So far this fall, I’ve seen a handful of practices and the one scrimmage. The practices stretched from Hesperia to Hart and then the scrimmage. At each stop, as each program was putting in their work after varying degrees of success the year before, there was a sense of optimism.
And being on the sideline watching Ludington, there definitely was more than that. These Orioles — in just a few dozen snaps — looked like a team, truly a team where they care about one another.
Tonight, I’ll get a chance to watch the Spartans. Friday, it’s off to Muskegon Heights to take in the Tigers’ game with Hesperia. Next week? We’ll see where I’m needed to help out our sports staff.
As much as these games are for young men and women, and covering sports is a bit a young person’s career because of the eventual wear and tear, I just can’t seem to give up a spot on the sideline hearing the crowds, hearing the cheers, listening to the music and capturing the crunch of pads under the lights at a high school football game.