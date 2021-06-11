There’s all sorts of races that hosted during the calendar in the area, and even in Ludington, but to borrow a phrase from Keith Jackson, the Lakestride is the granddaddy of ‘em all.
The Lakestride Half-Marathon Race, and its sister races of a 10-kilometer and a 5-kilometer, return this morning, bright and early at 8 a.m. just outside Nader’s Motel & Suites on North Lakeshore Drive in the City of Ludington.
Thankfully, the COVID-19 pandemic is at a state where we can again have an in-person race and celebrate the 40th in-person running of the Lakestride rather than an online-only option.
When the race got its start, it was mainly sponsored by Ludington Bank & Trust, and the Daily News was right there to chronicle the start and finish of the races. In fact, The Daily News had a Saturday afternoon newspaper, so it wasn’t uncommon for that day’s newspaper to have an image from the start of the race.
It’s slogan, “Run With the Best,” and it lived up to it.
Exactly 39 years ago to the day, June 12, 1982, Todd Reed shot a photo of the runners coming down Ludington Avenue toward the lake. That’s right, the race didn’t aways start outside Nader’s and finish at Stearns Park Beach. In the beginning, the Lakestride actually began in downtown Ludington, near the intersection of James Street and Ludington Avenue.
The finish line also has proven to be very different, too. Instead of the runners wrapping up their runs at Cartier Park, runners these days run nearly the length of Stearns Outer Drive with the waves of Lake Michigan lapping Stearns Park Beach.
The early races featured some outstanding distance runners from around the country. Frank Shorter, who won the Olympic gold medal for the United States in the 1972 Olympics and was a silver medalist in 1976 ran in and won the half-marathon in 1982.
Herb Lindsay, another legendary distance runner who grew up in nearby Reed City, was the runner-up in 1982 to Shorter. Lindsay was a silver medalist in the Pan American Games in 1979.
Boston Marathon winner Greg Meyer also competed in our Lakestride. He won the 1983 Boston Marathon and was the last American-born runner to do so until 2014.
Meyer loved the race so much, he was quoted as saying, “You’re going to have more people trying to get into this race than you can shake a stick at. (The Lakestride) has all the ingredients here because the people are really into having fun and taking good care of people.”
That’s just naming a few of the greats.
The Lakestride not only attracted and brought in some of the greatest distance runners from across the country, it also helped to cement our own local runners, too. Sue (MacDonald) Monihan, Spencer Paul Peterson and Melanie (Weaver) Barnett all participated in the races with the Lakestride.
Monihan was still a student at Western Michigan when she ran the half-marathon and won the first race ever for the women’s division.
Peterson won the 1982 10-kilometer race, and Barnett was the women’s race winner in the 10K in 1982.
All three are inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame as each not only excelled for area high schools but also in college at WMU, Saginaw Valley State University and the University of Michigan, respectively.
Many of these images included here are from those early years of the Lakestride. They’re images of the concert, the awards ceremony over by the end of Ludington Avenue overlooking the breakwater, the fun run, some of those top runners both here and from elsewhere, the ice cream social later that day and so much more.
We’ve also included the second version of the Lakestride’s logo when it was the Ludington Lakestride.
To today’s runners — perhaps second generation participant Annie Fuller as her dad Craig, was the 1983 half marathon champion — or more will get a fun perspective on the history of our great races from yesteryear.
We’re always encouraged by seeing people wanted to stay fit and using road races to do so in a variety of 5-kilometer races that dot the calendar, even on New Year’s Day.
Each and every one of them, though, and all of us should give a nod to the granddaddy of ‘em all, the Ludington Lakestride.
Run with the best, indeed.