Whenever something great happens now, it’s easy to take a look at something that happened before that helped to set the bar for today.
Take the Ludington girls basketball program.
The Orioles this year reached the Breslin Center, and as this is being written, hopefully they’ve earned an extended trip to East Lansing.
But they weren’t the first Ludington girls basketball team to make it.
That was set up by the 2004 Orioles. The now women who were a part of that team worked to inspire the girls that came in the program behind them, including some playing today.
The young women who played Friday night (and tonight, too?) are inspiring the girls that ringed around driveway of Ludington Elementary School Friday morning.
Looking through the photos of Jeff Kiessel — still at it all these years later — there were so many similarities from then to now.
There’s the great action as Ludington’s Miranda DeKuiper scored in the regionals at Houghton Lake. It’s just like the girls fire shots in the lane today.
The girls then sat in a classroom studying shot charts and film with VHS tapes and television monitors.
Today’s team uses video clips shared from laptops and breakdowns of each player. There’s the emotion from winning.
The girls and the coaches then knew they were part of something special, and it was great to celebrate.
Today’s team is making sure they savor the moments while continuing the trek.
And we were there to capture those moments.
While players then were reading a copy of the Daily News at a break from practice, players on this year’s team clutched copies of the newspaper to keep for the memories.