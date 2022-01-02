The stage is nearly set for the true political campaign for 2022 to begin.
That seems like a very odd or strange thing to write when we consider that there are way too many people in this industry — and really the political pundits — as well as the political classes who cast an eye on what’s next immediately after election returns are in as opposed to actually doing something useful like governing.
Just think about how many times we’ve heard about the year 2024 in the year that just concluded. Who’s going to run for president for the Democrats if Joe Biden is a one-term president? Who’s going to run for the Republicans? What will Donald Trump do?
It’s a tiresome exercise, and really one that is futile. It’s a long way off.
The same really could be said for those declared to run for state-wide office this year when those declarations were made throughout 2021. The Democrats holding the three big offices in our state government — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — are all likely to run for re-election.
Whitmer has yet to announce her election plans. There are 11 Republicans running to oppose her. We are likely to see a handful of those fall by the wayside in the eight(!) months between now and the Aug. 2 primary.
Nessel currently has three Republicans seeking to unseat her in that office, and she, too, has yet to announce whether she will run for office again. And, Benson has four Republicans vying to take that position, but her website appears to indicate she is open to running this year without outright stating it.
In other words, a lot of discussion about this year’s elections last year was a bit premature. The primary reason candidates were announcing was money; scooping up as much donor money as they could.
But we’ll see just how much money they were able to put away in their so-called war chests. Most likely, many of those candidates will be out of money well before the primary and need to drop out of their respective races.
Outside of those state races, if the newly redrawn political maps survive court challenges, these next eight months are going to be a bit of a whirlwind of declarations for office to represent us in Congress and the state legislature.
We’ll be keeping an eye on the 2nd Congressional District as we have in the past, except we will be tuning into the campaign of at least one person. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, represents the current 4th District, but plans to run now, instead, for the 2nd District. We’ve yet to see who else will declare, either to primary Moolenaar or run for the other parties.
With redistricting, this will be our final year being represented partly by Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, for the 2nd District. Our county is no longer split, so, too, we’ll lose Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet. Huizenga announced he would run in the new 4th District, opposing longtime congressman Fred Upton in a primary.
The filing deadline is April 19 — still a ways to go — until we find out who may run not only for Congress but also for who will represent all of Mason County in the new 32nd State Senate district and most of Mason County in the 102nd State House district and the eastern quarter of Mason County in the 101st State House district.
A quick aside: It was clear that the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission took what happens to urban and suburban areas and applied to us out here in the rural area. Instead of looking at rural counties as a whole, they were in many ways split up, including our own. Obviously, because of population in suburban and urban settings, only some towns and townships are linked together for a district. Their county lines and township lines matter less there than they do in rural settings. It’s unfortunate, but unless something changes in the courts, not much will be done.
The political season should start to warm up as the weather turns in the spring. By then, we should have most of the players announced to run for a job in government.
Until then, let’s set aside talk of 2024.
And after this November rolls around, instead of focusing on the next election, let’s see what these folks who we elect can do if they choose to actually govern instead of head out on the next campaign.